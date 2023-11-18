Different types of Love

Eros is often associated with passion, desire, and physical attraction. It is the type of love that is common in romantic relationships
Eros (Romantic Love)
Agape is selfless, unconditional love that transcends personal interests. It's often associated with compassion, charity, and a deep sense of care for others
Agape (Unconditional Love)
Philia is the love between friends. It involves mutual respect, loyalty, and shared interests, forming the basis of strong and lasting friendships
Philia (Friendship Love)
Storge refers to the love between family members. It is the affectionate bond that exists between parents and children, siblings, or other relatives
Storge (Familial Love)
Pragma is a practical, long-term love that prioritizes compatibility, shared goals, and practical considerations. It's often found in long-term marriages or committed relationships
Pragma (Practical Love)
Ludus is characterized by playful affection and flirting. It's the type of love often seen in the early stages of romantic relationships and is associated with a sense of fun and enjoyment
Ludus (Playful Love)
Mania involves obsessive and possessive love. It can be intense and volatile, often marked by jealousy and a need for constant reassurance
Mania (Obsessive Love)
Philautia is the love of oneself. It can be healthy, fostering self-esteem and self-care, or unhealthy when it manifests as narcissism or arrogance
Philautia (Self-Love)
Xenia is the love of strangers or hospitality. It involves showing kindness and generosity to others, especially those who are outside of one's immediate social circle
Xenia (Hospitality Love)
Metta, also known as loving-kindness, is a concept from Buddhism that involves a genuine and unconditional love for all beings. It emphasizes goodwill, compassion, and a desire for the well-being of others