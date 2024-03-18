Different ways to express gratitude

A great gift doesn’t need to be expensive. In fact, the most meaningful ones are often homemade. Be creative and gift something very touching to the other person
A Thoughtful Gift
What could be better than Journaling your thoughts in a letter about the person! People appreciate efforts
A Letter
Rather than just saying, “I’m so grateful for all of your help,” you might talk about a specific occasion when they lightened a burden for you or quote a piece of advice they gave you that really helped
Be specific
If someone has helped you in the past, consider offering them help in return
Offer your help
Cooking for yourself can be a wonderful way to experience gratitude. Think about the foods that make you feel nourished, both physically and emotionally, and consider starting with those
Cook something you love
Spend the time to put pen to paper and write out a silly ditty of thanks. Or record yourself rhyming into your phone
Write a Rhyme or Poem
Plants can be very meaningful. You can gift a heartwarming plant to the beneficiary
Gift a Plant
Show gratitude through actions. Perform small acts of kindness for others without expecting anything in return
Acts of kindness
Create a gratitude collage
Use visual elements to express gratitude. Create a collage with images and words that represent things you're thankful for
Give back to the community or a cause you care about. Volunteering your time or making charitable donations can be a powerful way to express gratitude