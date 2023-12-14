Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 14, 2023

Different ways to say Good Luck

Break a leg!

#1

May the odds be in your favor

#2

Hope you nail it!

#3

Sending positive vibes your way

#4

Give it your all!

#5

May fortune smile upon you

#6

Sending good vibes!

#7

Crush it

#8

I hope you ace it today

#9

Make everyone sit on the edge of their seat with your talent

#10

