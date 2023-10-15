Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 15, 2023
Different ways to wish Happy Birthday
Cut the cake, pour the champagne, and let the good times flow, happy birthday buddy
#1
May the best of your birthdays be today, and today be the least of those yet to come
#2
Count your life by smiles, not tears. Count your age by friends, not years. Happy birthday!
#3
On this wonderful day, I wish you the best that life has to offer, happy birthday!
#4
Just like a fine wine, you seem to get better with age, happy birthday dear
#5
You make the world a better and brighter place. Happy birthday, bestie!
#6
No one knows me better than you and I hope that today all of your wishes come true
#7
Happy birthday, friend! I hope your celebration gives you many more happy memories
#8
YOU are a person who deserves to be celebrated. Happy birthday…and many more!
#9
It doesn't matter where you are or what you are doing. What matters is who you are. Stay the same and happy birthday!
#10
