Discover hidden gems of India 


If you crave the thrill of the unexplored, here are some untouched gems that should be on your travel radar

Hike through the mystical Dzukou Valley, known for its emerald green rolling hills, seasonal wildflowers, and the tranquility of nature

Dzukou valley, Nagaland

Witness the majestic Indian leopards in their natural habitat during a safari in the remote village of Bera, often dubbed “leopard country”

Bera, Rajasthan

Experience the ultimate winter adventure by trekking on the frozen Zanskar River, where the landscape transforms into a surreal, icy wonderland

Chadar trek, Ladakh

Go back in time at the ancient Harappan site of Dholavira, one of the lesser-known but equally fascinating Indus Valley civilization ruins

Dholavira, Gujarat

Experience a unique phenomenon where a highway runs parallel to the Arabian Sea on one side and the Souparnika River on the other, making it one of the most scenic drives in India

Maravanthe Beach, Karnataka

A lush, green valley surrounded by misty mountains, Ziro offers a glimpse into the unique culture of the Apatani tribe and is a paradise for trekkers

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Discover the living root bridges of Cherrapunji and Mawlynnong, Where ancient tree roots have been transformed into natural bridges, allowing you to cross gushing streams amidst lush rainforests

Living Root Bridges, Meghalaya

Explore the lesser-known architectural wonders of the Bhutanatha group of temples, carved into the rocks beside Agastya Lake, showcasing ancient Chalukyan artistry

Bhutanatha group of temples, Badami

Trek to the heart-shaped lake atop Chembra Peak, the highest peak in Wayanad, and take in breathtaking panoramic views of the Western Ghats

Chembra Peak Heart Lake, Kerala

