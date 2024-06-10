Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
JUNE 10, 2024
Discover hidden gems of India
If you crave the thrill of the unexplored, here are some untouched gems that should be on your travel radar
Travel radar
Hike through the mystical Dzukou Valley, known for its emerald green rolling hills, seasonal wildflowers, and the tranquility of nature
Dzukou valley, Nagaland
Witness the majestic Indian leopards in their natural habitat during a safari in the remote village of Bera, often dubbed “leopard country”
Bera, Rajasthan
Experience the ultimate winter adventure by trekking on the frozen Zanskar River, where the landscape transforms into a surreal, icy wonderland
Chadar trek, Ladakh
Go back in time at the ancient Harappan site of Dholavira, one of the lesser-known but equally fascinating Indus Valley civilization ruins
Dholavira, Gujarat
Experience a unique phenomenon where a highway runs parallel to the Arabian Sea on one side and the Souparnika River on the other, making it one of the most scenic drives in India
Maravanthe Beach, Karnataka
A lush, green valley surrounded by misty mountains, Ziro offers a glimpse into the unique culture of the Apatani tribe and is a paradise for trekkers
Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh
Discover the living root bridges of Cherrapunji and Mawlynnong, Where ancient tree roots have been transformed into natural bridges, allowing you to cross gushing streams amidst lush rainforests
Living Root Bridges, Meghalaya
Explore the lesser-known architectural wonders of the Bhutanatha group of temples, carved into the rocks beside Agastya Lake, showcasing ancient Chalukyan artistry
Bhutanatha group of temples, Badami
Trek to the heart-shaped lake atop Chembra Peak, the highest peak in Wayanad, and take in breathtaking panoramic views of the Western Ghats
Chembra Peak Heart Lake, Kerala
