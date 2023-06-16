Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 16, 2023
Disha Patani's beauty tips
Disha Patani is well known Indian actress who works in Hindi and Telugu films
Disha Patani
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
The gorgeous actress has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her beauty tips
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
Diva
Disha uses a homemade DIY face pack consisting of curd and gram flour to exfoliate her face
Face pack
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
The stunning actor opts for veggies and fruits and keeps herself hydrated. She prefers home-cooked meals
Diet
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
Makeup
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
The Malang actress avoids heavy makeup and always takes it off before hitting the bed
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
CTM routine
Disha avoids extensive skincare routines but makes sure to follow the CTM routine. She cleanses her skin followed by toner and moisturizer
Leaving the house without applying sunscreen is a big no. A sunscreen with an adequate amount of SPF is preferred by Disha
Sunscreen
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
Along with food intake, working out is also necessary. Disha makes sure to hit the gym and also indulges in kickboxing
Workout
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
Hydration
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha emphasizes that water intake is necessary. Drinking water regulates body temperature and is essential for glowing skin
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha will be next seen in ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Project K in her kitty
Work-front
