Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 16, 2023

Disha Patani's beauty tips

Disha Patani is well known Indian actress who works in Hindi and Telugu films

Disha Patani

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

The gorgeous actress has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her beauty tips

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

Diva

Disha uses a homemade DIY face pack consisting of curd and gram flour to exfoliate her face

Face pack

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

The stunning actor opts for veggies and fruits and keeps herself hydrated. She prefers home-cooked meals

Diet

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

Makeup

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

The Malang actress avoids heavy makeup and always takes it off before hitting the bed

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

CTM routine

Disha avoids extensive skincare routines but makes sure to follow the CTM routine. She cleanses her skin followed by toner and moisturizer

Leaving the house without applying sunscreen is a big no. A sunscreen with an adequate amount of SPF is preferred by Disha

Sunscreen

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

Along with food intake, working out is also necessary. Disha makes sure to hit the gym and also indulges in kickboxing

Workout

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

Hydration

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha emphasizes that water intake is necessary. Drinking water regulates body temperature and is essential for glowing skin

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha will be next seen in ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Project K in her kitty

Work-front

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here