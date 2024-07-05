Heading 3

july 05, 2024

Dishes Enjoyed on US Independence Day

Try this quick and favorite treat by grilling up some hot dogs and letting your guests select their favorite toppings like mustard, onions, relish, and ketchup

Hot Dogs

Image Source: Freepik

This must-try dish is a tangy and creamy salad prepared with mayonnaise, onions, boiled potatoes, and grilled meats

Potato Salad

Image Source: Freepik

These savory and sweet beans are best enjoyed with any barbecue spread and are made of brown sugar, molasses, navy beans, and a pinch of smokey bacon

Baked beans

Image Source: Freepik

Try this iconic hamburger filled with juicy patties, and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, and pickles

Hamburgers

Image Source: Freepik

These cooked-to-perfection classic Barbecue ribs are often enjoyed by many people, and are appreciated for their juicy taste

Barbecue ribs

Image Source: Freepik

The easy and tempting side dish- Grilled Corn on the Cob is something you can’t resist enjoying in summer

Image Source: Freepik

Corn on the Cob

This fresh, and crunchy side dish is prepared with carrots, shredded cabbage, and a creamy dressing

Coleslaw

Image Source: Freepik

This tasty American dessert has perfect crust and sweetness with cinnamon-spiced apple filling

Apple Pie

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy this perfect crunchy and juicy fried chicken seasoned with spices, and fried to golden perfection

Fried Chicken

Image Source: Freepik

This delicious and creamy soup, Cham Chowder is prepared with onions, potatoes, and celery

Clam Chowder

Image Source: Freepik

