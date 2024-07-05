Heading 3
Dishes Enjoyed on US Independence Day
Try this quick and favorite treat by grilling up some hot dogs and letting your guests select their favorite toppings like mustard, onions, relish, and ketchup
Hot Dogs
Image Source: Freepik
This must-try dish is a tangy and creamy salad prepared with mayonnaise, onions, boiled potatoes, and grilled meats
Potato Salad
Image Source: Freepik
These savory and sweet beans are best enjoyed with any barbecue spread and are made of brown sugar, molasses, navy beans, and a pinch of smokey bacon
Baked beans
Image Source: Freepik
Try this iconic hamburger filled with juicy patties, and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, and pickles
Hamburgers
Image Source: Freepik
These cooked-to-perfection classic Barbecue ribs are often enjoyed by many people, and are appreciated for their juicy taste
Barbecue ribs
Image Source: Freepik
The easy and tempting side dish- Grilled Corn on the Cob is something you can’t resist enjoying in summer
Image Source: Freepik
Corn on the Cob
This fresh, and crunchy side dish is prepared with carrots, shredded cabbage, and a creamy dressing
Coleslaw
Image Source: Freepik
This tasty American dessert has perfect crust and sweetness with cinnamon-spiced apple filling
Apple Pie
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy this perfect crunchy and juicy fried chicken seasoned with spices, and fried to golden perfection
Fried Chicken
Image Source: Freepik
This delicious and creamy soup, Cham Chowder is prepared with onions, potatoes, and celery
Clam Chowder
Image Source: Freepik
