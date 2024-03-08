Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 08, 2024
Dishes made from mangosteen
A refreshing frozen dessert made by blending mangosteen pulp with sugar and freezing it until firm
Mangosteen Sorbet
A fruit salad that includes mangosteen along with other tropical fruits like pineapple, mango, and papaya
Mangosteen Salad
A creamy beverage made by blending mangosteen pulp with yogurt, ice, and sweetener
Mangosteen Smoothie
A sweet spread made by cooking mangosteen pulp with sugar and lemon juice until thickened
Mangosteen Jam
A tangy salsa made by combining diced mangosteen with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice
Mangosteen Salsa
Frozen treats made by blending mangosteen pulp with coconut water or juice and freezing them in popsicle molds
Mangosteen Popsicles
A decadent dessert featuring a creamy cheesecake filling topped with a layer of mangosteen puree or slices
Mangosteen Cheesecake
A flavorful condiment made by simmering mangosteen with spices, vinegar, and sugar until thickened
Mangosteen Chutney
Mangosteen Pavlova
A dessert consisting of a meringue base topped with whipped cream and fresh mangosteen
A savory dish made by adding mangosteen segments to a coconut milk-based curry along with vegetables and spices
Mangosteen Curry
