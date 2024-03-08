Heading 3

Aditi Singh 

lifestyle 

March 08, 2024

Dishes made from mangosteen 

A refreshing frozen dessert made by blending mangosteen pulp with sugar and freezing it until firm

 Mangosteen Sorbet

Image: pexels

A fruit salad that includes mangosteen along with other tropical fruits like pineapple, mango, and papaya

Mangosteen Salad

Image: pexels

A creamy beverage made by blending mangosteen pulp with yogurt, ice, and sweetener

 Mangosteen Smoothie

Image: pexels

A sweet spread made by cooking mangosteen pulp with sugar and lemon juice until thickened

Mangosteen Jam

Image: pexels

 A tangy salsa made by combining diced mangosteen with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice

Image: pexels

Mangosteen Salsa

Frozen treats made by blending mangosteen pulp with coconut water or juice and freezing them in popsicle molds

Mangosteen Popsicles

Image: pexels

A decadent dessert featuring a creamy cheesecake filling topped with a layer of mangosteen puree or slices

Mangosteen Cheesecake

Image: pexels

A flavorful condiment made by simmering mangosteen with spices, vinegar, and sugar until thickened

Mangosteen Chutney

Image: pexels

Mangosteen Pavlova

Image: pexels

 A dessert consisting of a meringue base topped with whipped cream and fresh mangosteen

 A savory dish made by adding mangosteen segments to a coconut milk-based curry along with vegetables and spices

 Mangosteen Curry

Image: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here