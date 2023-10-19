Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 19, 2023
Dishes to make from egg
It is one of the easiest recipes that you can have for dinner or breakfast. It is mostly included in American cuisine
Scrambled Eggs
Image Source: Pexels
It can be made in minutes and can even be reheated in hot water for serving
Poached Eggs
Image Source: Pexels
With the richness of egg and sausage, it is one of the best options when looking for a healthy snack
Egg Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
Whisk eggs and then add chopped onions and salt. Heat oil in a pan and transfer the mixture. Cook for a few minutes
Classic Omelet
Image Source: Pexels
It is an Italian egg-based dish that can be served any time of the day
Frittata
Image Source: Pexels
Many people consider it as a versatile dish that can be prepared easily with a few basic ingredients in just 30 minutes
Egg Muffins
Image Source: Pexels
If you are looking for a complete meal, you can try making egg curry for lunch or dinner
Egg Curry
Image Source: Pexels
It is an elegant breakfast which is baked in such a way that the yolk content remains runny
Baked Eggs
Image Source: Pexels
Packed with crispy potatoes, avocado, and creamy scrambled eggs, you can serve it with a squeeze of lime or coriander garnishing
Burrito
Image Source: Pexels
It is a protein as an appetizer during festivities or special celebrations. Pickled eggs are tangy, sweet, and salty in taste
Pickled Eggs
Image Source: Pexels
