Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 19, 2023

Dishes to make from egg

It is one of the easiest recipes that you can have for dinner or breakfast. It is mostly included in American cuisine

Scrambled Eggs

Image Source: Pexels 

It can be made in minutes and can even be reheated in hot water for serving

Poached Eggs

Image Source: Pexels 

With the richness of egg and sausage, it is one of the best options when looking for a healthy snack

Egg Sandwich

Image Source: Pexels 

Whisk eggs and then add chopped onions and salt. Heat oil in a pan and transfer the mixture. Cook for a few minutes 

Classic Omelet

Image Source: Pexels 

It is an Italian egg-based dish that can be served any time of the day

Frittata

Image Source: Pexels 

Many people consider it as a versatile dish that can be prepared easily with a few basic ingredients in just 30 minutes

Egg Muffins

Image Source: Pexels 

If you are looking for a complete meal, you can try making egg curry for lunch or dinner

Egg Curry

Image Source: Pexels 

It is an elegant breakfast which is baked in such a way that the yolk content remains runny

Baked Eggs

Image Source: Pexels 

Packed with crispy potatoes, avocado, and creamy scrambled eggs, you can serve it with a squeeze of lime or coriander garnishing

Burrito

Image Source: Pexels 

It is a protein as an appetizer during festivities or special celebrations. Pickled eggs are tangy, sweet, and salty in taste

Pickled Eggs

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here