Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 18, 2024

Divorce quotes

“A divorce is like an amputation: you survive it, but there’s less of you.” — Margaret Atwood

#1

Image Source: Freepik

 “Well, after the divorce, I went home and turned all the lights on!”— Larry David

#2

Image Source: Freepik

“Sometimes divorce is better than marriage.”— Sumner Redstone

#3

Image Source: Freepik

“Love is grand; divorce is a hundred grand.”— Shinichi Suzuki

#4

Image Source: Freepik

“Divorce isn’t always the best answer. And sometimes it’s the only answer.” — Karen Finn

Image Source: Freepik

#5

“He taught me housekeeping; when I divorce, I keep the house.”— Zsa Zsa Gabor

#6

Image Source: Freepik

“It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

#7

Image Source: Freepik

“We all have two lives. The second one starts when we realize we only have one.” — Tom Hiddleston

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

“When people divorce, it’s always such a tragedy. At the same time, if people stay together, it can be even worse.” — Helen Rowland

“Nice people don’t necessarily fall in love with nice people.” — Jonathan Franzen

 #10

Image Source: Freepik

