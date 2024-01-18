Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 18, 2024
Divorce quotes
“A divorce is like an amputation: you survive it, but there’s less of you.” — Margaret Atwood
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“Well, after the divorce, I went home and turned all the lights on!”— Larry David
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“Sometimes divorce is better than marriage.”— Sumner Redstone
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“Love is grand; divorce is a hundred grand.”— Shinichi Suzuki
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“Divorce isn’t always the best answer. And sometimes it’s the only answer.” — Karen Finn
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“He taught me housekeeping; when I divorce, I keep the house.”— Zsa Zsa Gabor
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“We all have two lives. The second one starts when we realize we only have one.” — Tom Hiddleston
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“When people divorce, it’s always such a tragedy. At the same time, if people stay together, it can be even worse.” — Helen Rowland
“Nice people don’t necessarily fall in love with nice people.” — Jonathan Franzen
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.