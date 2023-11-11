Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 11, 2023
Diwali special Chivda recipe
Heat the poha in a pan on low flame for a few minutes, stirring continuously until they become crisp. Be careful not to brown them. Remove from heat and set aside
#1
Image Source: Shutterstock
In the same pan, heat the oil. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then, add cumin seeds, asafoetida, and curry leaves
#2
Image Source: Shutterstock
Add chopped green chilies and sauté for a minute
#3
Image Source: Pexels
On a low flame add roasted peanuts and roasted chana dal. Mix well
#4
Image Source: Shutterstock
Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Stir to coat the mixture evenly
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Add the roasted poha to the pan and gently mix everything together. Ensure that the spices coat the poha evenly
#6
Image Source: Shutterstock
Cook on low heat for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking
#7
Image Source: Shutterstock
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Season with salt and a bit of sugar if you like it slightly sweet
Turn off the heat, and while the chivda is still warm, add chopped coriander leaves and lemon juice. Mix well
#9
Image Source: Shutterstock
Let the Diwali Special Chivda cool completely before storing it in an airtight container
#10
Image Source: Shutterstock
