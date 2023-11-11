Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 11, 2023

Diwali special Chivda recipe

Heat the poha in a pan on low flame for a few minutes, stirring continuously until they become crisp. Be careful not to brown them. Remove from heat and set aside

#1

Image Source: Shutterstock 

In the same pan, heat the oil. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Then, add cumin seeds, asafoetida, and curry leaves

#2

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Add chopped green chilies and sauté for a minute

#3

Image Source: Pexels

On a low flame add roasted peanuts and roasted chana dal. Mix well

#4

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Stir to coat the mixture evenly

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Add the roasted poha to the pan and gently mix everything together. Ensure that the spices coat the poha evenly

#6

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Cook on low heat for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking

#7

Image Source: Shutterstock 

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Season with salt and a bit of sugar if you like it slightly sweet

Turn off the heat, and while the chivda is still warm, add chopped coriander leaves and lemon juice. Mix well

#9

Image Source: Shutterstock 

Let the Diwali Special Chivda cool completely before storing it in an airtight container

#10

Image Source: Shutterstock 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here