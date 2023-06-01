JUNE 01, 2023
DIY aloe vera gel packs for glowing skin
Mix one Vitamin E capsule with 2 tbsp gel. Apply the pack for 10 mins and rinse it off
Vitamin E
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
Scrape out 2 tsp of gel from the leaf, add a pinch of turmeric and 1 tbsp of honey. Apply it for 10 mins and wash it off
Aloe Vera and turmeric
Image: Pexels
Take 2 tsp of cucumber juice, rose oil and aloe vera gel to make a paste and apply a thin layer for 10 mins before rinsing it off
Cucumber
Image: Pexels
Add a few drops of rose water to fresh aloe vera gel. Mix it to form a paste and keep it on for 10 mins before rinsing it off
Rose water
Image: Pexels
Mix 2 tbsp aloe vera gel, lemon juice, curd and honey. Apply for 10 mins and wash it off
Curd face pack
Image: Pexels
Multani Mitti does wonders for certain skin types. Mix 1 tsp multani mitti and aloe vera gel to form a paste and apply for 10 mins and then wash it off
Multani Mitti
Image: Pexels
Mix honey, aloe vera gel and lemon juice to form a pack. Apply for 10 mins and then rinse it off
Lemon juice
Image: Pexels
Make a thick paste by mixing some banana pieces and a teaspoon of aloe vera gel. Apply for 10-15 minutes and wash it off
Banana
Image: Pexels
Apply a paste of aloe vera gel with some drops of tea tree oil to avoid scars and clear acne
Tea tree oil
Image: Pexels
Avoid using packs if you have delicate skin or ask the dermat before making any changes to your skin care regime as it may lead to skin irritation or allergies
Disclaimer
