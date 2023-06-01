Heading 3

JUNE 01, 2023

DIY aloe vera gel packs for glowing skin

Mix one Vitamin E capsule with 2 tbsp gel. Apply the pack for 10 mins and rinse it off

Vitamin E

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

Scrape out 2 tsp of gel from the leaf, add a pinch of turmeric and 1 tbsp of honey. Apply it for 10 mins and wash it off

Aloe Vera and turmeric

Image: Pexels

Take 2 tsp of cucumber juice, rose oil and aloe vera gel to make a paste and apply a thin layer for 10 mins before rinsing it off

Cucumber

Image: Pexels

Add a few drops of rose water to fresh aloe vera gel. Mix it to form a paste and keep it on for 10 mins before rinsing it off

Rose water

Image: Pexels

Mix 2 tbsp aloe vera gel, lemon juice, curd and honey. Apply for 10 mins and wash it off

Curd face pack

Image: Pexels

Multani Mitti does wonders for certain skin types. Mix 1 tsp multani mitti and aloe vera gel to form a paste and apply for 10 mins and then wash it off

Multani Mitti

Image: Pexels

Mix honey, aloe vera gel and lemon juice to form a pack. Apply for 10 mins and then rinse it off

Lemon juice

Image: Pexels

Make a thick paste by mixing some banana pieces and a teaspoon of aloe vera gel. Apply for 10-15 minutes and wash it off

Banana

Image: Pexels

Apply a paste of aloe vera gel with some drops of tea tree oil to avoid scars and clear acne

Tea tree oil

Image: Pexels

Avoid using packs if you have delicate skin or ask the dermat before making any changes to your skin care regime as it may lead to skin irritation or allergies

Disclaimer

