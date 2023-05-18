Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

mAY 18, 2023

DIY anti aging serums you must try

Image- Pexels

As we age the skin becomes fragile and reduces elasticity and lead to appearance of wrinkles and fine lines

Anti-aging

Image- Pexels

There are many serums available in the market but contain chemicals which may be harsh for skin. Instead use a DIY serum

Serums available

Image- Pexels

The serum requires 1 tbsp jojoba oil, 1 tbsp rosehip oil, 1 tbsp argan oil, 1 tbsp Vitamin E oil and 5 drops of your favourite essential oil

Ingredients - Oil Serum

Image- Pexels

Mix all the oils in a bowl and fill in a glass bottle with a dropper

Process 

Image- Pexels

Apply a few drops of the serum on your face after toning and cleansing. The serum can be used in morning and night and make sure to massage the face in circular motions for the oils to get absorbed

Application

Image- Pexels

The serum require 3 tbsp aloe vera gel, 3 tbsp rose water, 2 capsule Vitamin E, 2-3 drops avocado oil, 1 tbsp glycerin and 2-3 drops of favourite essential oil

Ingredients - Homemade serum

Image- Pexels

Scrap out the gel from the aloe vera leaves and mix the ingredients thoroughly. Add the essential oil and avocado oil at last and then fill it in a glass bottle with dropper

Process

Image- Pexels

The essential oils have a calming effect on skin and reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Benefits

Image- Pexels

Apart from serums you need to drink less alcohol, use sun protection, have a healthy diet and exercise regularly to naturally prevent ageing.

Other tips

Image- Pexels

The information provided is general and professional advice to be taken incase of any allergies or side effects

Disclaimer

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here