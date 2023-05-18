mAY 18, 2023
DIY anti aging serums you must try
As we age the skin becomes fragile and reduces elasticity and lead to appearance of wrinkles and fine lines
Anti-aging
There are many serums available in the market but contain chemicals which may be harsh for skin. Instead use a DIY serum
Serums available
The serum requires 1 tbsp jojoba oil, 1 tbsp rosehip oil, 1 tbsp argan oil, 1 tbsp Vitamin E oil and 5 drops of your favourite essential oil
Ingredients - Oil Serum
Mix all the oils in a bowl and fill in a glass bottle with a dropper
Process
Apply a few drops of the serum on your face after toning and cleansing. The serum can be used in morning and night and make sure to massage the face in circular motions for the oils to get absorbed
Application
The serum require 3 tbsp aloe vera gel, 3 tbsp rose water, 2 capsule Vitamin E, 2-3 drops avocado oil, 1 tbsp glycerin and 2-3 drops of favourite essential oil
Ingredients - Homemade serum
Scrap out the gel from the aloe vera leaves and mix the ingredients thoroughly. Add the essential oil and avocado oil at last and then fill it in a glass bottle with dropper
Process
The essential oils have a calming effect on skin and reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Benefits
Apart from serums you need to drink less alcohol, use sun protection, have a healthy diet and exercise regularly to naturally prevent ageing.
Other tips
The information provided is general and professional advice to be taken incase of any allergies or side effects
Disclaimer
