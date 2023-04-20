APRIL 20, 2023
DIY Ayurvedic Face Packs For Glam Skin
Image- Pexels
Turmeric is a natural antiseptic and has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Take 1 tablespoon besan, ½ tablespoon turmeric, and 1 tablespoon rose water. Mix all the ingredients and make a thick paste. Apply it to your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash off
Turmeric and besan face pack
Image- Pexels
Marigold is widely used in Ayurvedic face packs for its healing effect. Take 2 marigold flowers (crushed) and ½ tablespoon yogurt. Crush the marigold petals and add curd to make a paste. Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes. Now rinse with water
Marigold flower face pack
Sandalwood oil has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. You will need 2-3 drops of sandalwood oil, 1 teaspoon of carrier oil (jojoba or sweet almond oil, and 1 teaspoon of honey. Now mix two to three drops of sandalwood oil with a teaspoon of the carrier oil. Blend well and apply the face pack. Allow it to sit for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off
Image- Pexels
Sandalwood face pack
Take 1 teaspoon organic honey and a few drops of lemon juice. Mix 3-4 drops of lemon juice in a teaspoon of honey. Apply all over your face. Avoid the area around your eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes
Image- Pexels
Honey and lemon face pack
Image- Pexels
Lavender oil face pack
Take 3-4 drops of lavender essential oil and 1 teaspoon avocado or jojoba oil. Then dilute two to three drops of lavender oil in a teaspoon of avocado or jojoba oil. Massage the blend on your face and leave it on for 20-30 minutes. Wash your face with lukewarm water
You will need 4 tulsi leaves, 3-4 neem leaves, 1 teaspoon turmeric, and 1 teaspoon yogurt. Make a paste of the tulsi and neem leaves. Add a pinch of turmeric and a teaspoon of yogurt to the paste and mix well. Spread the mask on your face. Let it dry and wash it off
Image- Pexels
Neem, tulsi and turmeric face pack
Make a paste with 1 tablespoon rice flour, 2-3 drops of sandalwood oil or ½ teaspoon sandalwood powder, and 1 tablespoon rose water. Apply it to your face and let it dry for 10 minutes. After that, wash it off
Image- Pexels
Rice flour and sandalwood face pack
Combine 1 tablespoon boiled oats, 2-3 drops of sandalwood oil or 1⁄2 teaspoon sandalwood powder, a pinch of turmeric, and rosewater. Apply the paste to your skin for 5 minutes. Let it dry and wash it off
Image- Pexels
Oatmeal, turmeric, and sandalwood face pack
You will need 1 tablespoon besan (gram flour), 2 tablespoons milk, and ½ teaspoon turmeric powder. Apply this paste gently and let it dry. Wash it off after some time
Image- Pexels
Turmeric, besan, and milk face pack
Make a paste with 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel, ½ teaspoon lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon honey. Apply it to your face by avoiding your eyes
Image- Pexels
Aloe vera, lemon and honey face pack
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.