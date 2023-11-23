DIY BEAUTY 

Heading 3
Start your beauty adventure with a revitalizing honey and citrus face mask. Blend honey, lemon, and a dash of orange zest for a refreshing mask that nourishes and brightens your skin
Honey citrus face mask
Awaken your senses with a DIY coffee grounds body scrub. Mix coffee grounds with coconut oil and sugar to create an invigorating exfoliant that leaves your skin smooth and radiant
Coffee grounds body scrub
Treat your tresses to a luxurious avocado hair mask. Mashed avocado, olive oil, and a hint of honey will transform your hair, providing deep hydration and a glossy finish
Avocado hair mask
Say goodbye to tired eyes with a soothing green tea eye treatment. Chilled green tea bags reduce puffiness and dark circles, giving your eyes a fresh, well-rested look
Green tea eye treatment
Indulge in the delicate scent of roses with a DIY rosewater toner. Combine rose petals and distilled water for a gentle toner that balances your skin's pH and leaves you feeling rejuvenated
Rosewater toner
hieve irresistibly soft lips with a zesty lemon sugar lip scrub. Mix lemon juice and sugar for an exfoliating blend that removes dead skin, leaving your lips kissably smooth
Lemon sugar lip scrub
Unwind and nourish your skin with an oatmeal bath soak. Ground oats and Epsom salt create a calming bath experience, perfect for soothing both your body and mind
Oatmeal bath soak
Embrace the power of turmeric with a brightening face mask. Mix turmeric, yogurt, and honey for a mask that revitalizes your complexion, leaving you with a natural radiance
Turmeric brightening mask
Refresh your skin on the go with a cucumber mint cooling mist. Blend cucumber, mint leaves, and a splash of water for a revitalizing spray that keeps you cool throughout the day
Cucumber mint cooling mist
End your beauty journey with a calming chamomile lavender pillow mist. Spritz your pillow with this relaxing blend to promote a restful night's sleep and wake up feeling refreshed
Chamomile lavender pillow mist
