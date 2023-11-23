Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 23, 2023

DIY BEAUTY 

Start your beauty adventure with a revitalizing honey and citrus face mask. Blend honey, lemon, and a dash of orange zest for a refreshing mask that nourishes and brightens your skin

Honey citrus face mask

Image Source: Pexels 

Awaken your senses with a DIY coffee grounds body scrub. Mix coffee grounds with coconut oil and sugar to create an invigorating exfoliant that leaves your skin smooth and radiant

Coffee grounds body scrub

Image Source: Pexels 

Treat your tresses to a luxurious avocado hair mask. Mashed avocado, olive oil, and a hint of honey will transform your hair, providing deep hydration and a glossy finish

Avocado hair mask

Image Source: Pexels 

Say goodbye to tired eyes with a soothing green tea eye treatment. Chilled green tea bags reduce puffiness and dark circles, giving your eyes a fresh, well-rested look

Green tea eye treatment

Image Source: Pexels 

Indulge in the delicate scent of roses with a DIY rosewater toner. Combine rose petals and distilled water for a gentle toner that balances your skin's pH and leaves you feeling rejuvenated

Rosewater toner

Image Source: Pexels 

hieve irresistibly soft lips with a zesty lemon sugar lip scrub. Mix lemon juice and sugar for an exfoliating blend that removes dead skin, leaving your lips kissably smooth

Lemon sugar lip scrub

Image Source: Pexels 

Unwind and nourish your skin with an oatmeal bath soak. Ground oats and Epsom salt create a calming bath experience, perfect for soothing both your body and mind

Oatmeal bath soak

Image Source: Pexels

Embrace the power of turmeric with a brightening face mask. Mix turmeric, yogurt, and honey for a mask that revitalizes your complexion, leaving you with a natural radiance

Turmeric brightening mask

Image Source: Pexels 

Refresh your skin on the go with a cucumber mint cooling mist. Blend cucumber, mint leaves, and a splash of water for a revitalizing spray that keeps you cool throughout the day

Cucumber mint cooling mist

Image Source: Pexels 

End your beauty journey with a calming chamomile lavender pillow mist. Spritz your pillow with this relaxing blend to promote a restful night's sleep and wake up feeling refreshed

Chamomile lavender pillow mist

Image Source: Pexels 

