NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

Nov 25, 2021

DIY body oils to hydrate dry skin

LIFESTYLE

Lavender oil with jojoba, vanilla, almond and jasmine oils soothes dry skin

Lavender for soothing

Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram

A mix of almond and jojoba oils with eucalyptus can provide ultimate softness

Eucalyptus energy

Credits: Khushi Kapoor instagram

Almond, geranium, bergamot and lavender oils together help in moisturisation

Goodness of geranium

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

A mix of hemp seed oil, avocado oil and sunflower oil will help nourish dry skin

Hydrating Hemp

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

A mix of cinnamon, vanilla and clove essential oils help moisturise dry skin

Warm cinnamon

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

Apply geranium essential oil and chamomile essential oil to prevent sun damage

Chamomile & geranium protection

Credits: Ananya Panday instagram

Apply a mix of peppermint and lemongrass oil to soothe your skin after a shower

Peppermint & lemongrass magic

Credits: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Argan, tea tree and green tea oils will help soothe and heal oily complexions

Argan oil for irritated skin

Credits: Kylie Jenner instagram 

A blend of frankincense, carrot seed and jasmine oils will moisturise your face


Frankincense night oil

Credits: Kim Kardashian instagram

Floral facial DIY includes marula, rosehip, lavender, ylang-ylang and clary sage oils

Floral facial oil

Credits: Hailey Bieber instagram 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best airport looks of Shraddha Kapoor

Click Here