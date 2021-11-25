NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
Nov 25, 2021
DIY body oils to hydrate dry skin
LIFESTYLE
Lavender oil with jojoba, vanilla, almond and jasmine oils soothes dry skin
Lavender for soothing
Credits: Alia Bhatt instagram
A mix of almond and jojoba oils with eucalyptus can provide ultimate softness
Eucalyptus energy
Credits: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Almond, geranium, bergamot and lavender oils together help in moisturisation
Goodness of geranium
Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
A mix of hemp seed oil, avocado oil and sunflower oil will help nourish dry skin
Hydrating Hemp
Credits: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
A mix of cinnamon, vanilla and clove essential oils help moisturise dry skin
Warm cinnamon
Credits: Disha Patani instagram
Apply geranium essential oil and chamomile essential oil to prevent sun damage
Chamomile & geranium protection
Credits: Ananya Panday instagram
Apply a mix of peppermint and lemongrass oil to soothe your skin after a shower
Peppermint & lemongrass magic
Credits: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Argan, tea tree and green tea oils will help soothe and heal oily complexions
Argan oil for irritated skin
Credits: Kylie Jenner instagram
A blend of frankincense, carrot seed and jasmine oils will moisturise your face
Frankincense night oil
Credits: Kim Kardashian instagram
Floral facial DIY includes marula, rosehip, lavender, ylang-ylang and clary sage oils
Floral facial oil
Credits: Hailey Bieber instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best airport looks of Shraddha Kapoor