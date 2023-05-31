mAY 31, 2023
DIY body scrubs for bridesmaid glow
Get a dreamy glow at home with the easy DIY scrubs and look flawless at your BFF’s wedding
Bridesmaid
Mix Sugar and a few drops of coconut oil in a bowl. Rub it on your damp skin and wash it off after 10 mins
Sugar and Coconut oil
Mix 2 tbsp orange juice, 4 tbsp sugar and 1 tbsp coconut oil. You can also add 1 tbsp honey to enhance it. Leave the mixture on for 2-3 mins and rinse it off
Sugar scrub
Mix some coffee and brown sugar in a bowl. Apply a thin layer and massage it. Let it rest for a minute and take it off
Coffee and Sugar
Mix besan, lemon juice and a pinch of turmeric. Apply the scrub on your body and massage it. Rinse it off later within 5 mins
Turmeric, besan & Lemon
Apply the mixture of Honey, Vitamin E capsule and some sea salt on your body and rinse it off later
Honey, Sea salt and vitamin E
Mix whole oats and honey to form the scrub. Then, apply the scrub on your body for five mins before rinsing it off. The oatmeal helps to exfoliate the skin
Honey and oats
The scrub helps to get rid of dead skin. Make it by blending strawberries and sugar. Apply a layer on your body and rinse it off
Strawberry and sugar
Grind the ingredients- coffee, chocolate, peppermint in a bowl. Apply the scrub for 2 mins before washing it off
Coffee, Chocolate, Peppermint
Avoid using scrubs if you have delicate skin or ask the dermat before making any changes as it may lead to skin irritation or allergies
Disclaimer
