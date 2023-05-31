Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

mAY 31, 2023

DIY body scrubs for bridesmaid glow

Get a dreamy glow at home with the easy DIY scrubs and look flawless at your BFF’s wedding

Bridesmaid

Mix Sugar and a few drops of coconut oil in a bowl. Rub it on your damp skin and wash it off after 10 mins

Sugar and Coconut oil

Mix 2 tbsp orange juice, 4 tbsp sugar and 1 tbsp coconut oil. You can also add 1 tbsp honey to enhance it. Leave the mixture on for 2-3 mins and rinse it off

Sugar scrub

Mix some coffee and brown sugar in a bowl. Apply a thin layer and massage it. Let it rest for a minute and take it off

Coffee and Sugar

Mix besan, lemon juice and a pinch of turmeric. Apply the scrub on your body and massage it. Rinse it off later within 5 mins

Turmeric, besan & Lemon

Apply the mixture of Honey, Vitamin E capsule and some sea salt on your body and rinse it off later

Honey, Sea salt and vitamin E

Mix whole oats and honey to form the scrub. Then, apply the scrub on your body for five mins before rinsing it off. The oatmeal helps to exfoliate the skin

Honey and oats

The scrub helps to get rid of dead skin. Make it by blending strawberries and sugar. Apply a layer on your body and rinse it off

Strawberry and sugar

Grind the ingredients- coffee, chocolate, peppermint in a bowl. Apply the scrub for 2 mins before washing it off

Coffee, Chocolate, Peppermint

Avoid using scrubs if you have delicate skin or ask the dermat before making any changes as it may lead to skin irritation or allergies

Disclaimer

