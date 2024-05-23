Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

may 23, 2024

DIY Cleaning Hacks To Remove Stains

Mix vinegar and baking soda into a paste and apply it to the stain. Let it sit for a few minutes before scrubbing and rinsing and see the results! 

Vinegar and Baking Soda

Image: pexels

Lemon juice works well on stains, apply it directly and let it sit for a while before washing it

 Lemon Juice

Image: pexels

Pour salt over the stain to absorb the moisture and then rinse and treat with a stain remover; this method is ideal for wine stains 

 Salt

Image: pexels

Club soda can help lift stains from carpets. Here, blot the stain with a cloth soaked in club soda and then blot dry for quick results! 

Club Soda

Image: pexels

Sprinkle some cornstarch on grease stains and let it sit for a few hours to absorb the oil and then wash it

Cornstarch

Image: pexels

 Mix dish soap with warm water and dab it onto stains on clothing particularly and let it sit for a few minutes before washing or rinsing

Dish Soap

Image: pexels

You will need to dilute white vinegar with water and use it to remove water stains from glass or countertops

White Vinegar

Image: pexels

Non-gel toothpaste can be effective on ink stains. Apply a small amount to the stain, let it sit for a few minutes, and then rinse

Toothpaste

Image: pexels

Dab rubbing alcohol onto ink stains on fabrics, then blot with a clean cloth until the ink transfers onto the cloth; it has proved to be highly beneficial! 

Rubbing Alcohol

Image: pexels

Gentle baby wipes can be effective for removing fresh stains on carpets and then blot the stain with a baby wipe until it vanishes or lightens 

Image: pexels

 Baby Wipes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here