Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 23, 2024
DIY Cleaning Hacks To Remove Stains
Mix vinegar and baking soda into a paste and apply it to the stain. Let it sit for a few minutes before scrubbing and rinsing and see the results!
Vinegar and Baking Soda
Image: pexels
Lemon juice works well on stains, apply it directly and let it sit for a while before washing it
Lemon Juice
Image: pexels
Pour salt over the stain to absorb the moisture and then rinse and treat with a stain remover; this method is ideal for wine stains
Salt
Image: pexels
Club soda can help lift stains from carpets. Here, blot the stain with a cloth soaked in club soda and then blot dry for quick results!
Club Soda
Image: pexels
Sprinkle some cornstarch on grease stains and let it sit for a few hours to absorb the oil and then wash it
Cornstarch
Image: pexels
Mix dish soap with warm water and dab it onto stains on clothing particularly and let it sit for a few minutes before washing or rinsing
Dish Soap
Image: pexels
You will need to dilute white vinegar with water and use it to remove water stains from glass or countertops
White Vinegar
Image: pexels
Non-gel toothpaste can be effective on ink stains. Apply a small amount to the stain, let it sit for a few minutes, and then rinse
Toothpaste
Image: pexels
Dab rubbing alcohol onto ink stains on fabrics, then blot with a clean cloth until the ink transfers onto the cloth; it has proved to be highly beneficial!
Rubbing Alcohol
Image: pexels
Gentle baby wipes can be effective for removing fresh stains on carpets and then blot the stain with a baby wipe until it vanishes or lightens
Image: pexels
Baby Wipes
