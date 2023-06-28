Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 28, 2023

DIY coconut oil masks for frizzy hair

Coconut Oil is useful for hair as it provides natural shine, reduces dandruff, and tames frizz

Coconut Oil

Image: Pexels

Mix coconut oil with mashed banana and keep it on for 20 mins before washing it off

Image: Pexels

Banana

Mix Aloe vera gel and coconut oil to form a semi-liquid paste and apply for 15 mins and wash it off

Aloe Vera Gel

Image: Pexels

Mix honey and coconut oil and apply the mixture for 15 mins and rinse it off

Honey

Image: Pexels

Avocado

Image: Pexels

Mix mashed avocado with coconut oil and form a thick paste. Keep it on for 20 mins and wash it off

Image: Pexels

Eggs

Blend coconut oil and an egg. Keep it for 15 mins and rinse it off

Mix lemon juice with coconut oil and apply the mixture for 15 mins and later rinse it off

Lemon Juice

Image: Pexels

Make a mixture by adding coconut oil to mayonnaise and keep it on for 20 mins before rinsing it off

Mayonnaise

Image: Pexels

Apple cider vinegar

Image: Pexels

Thoroughly mix apple cider vinegar and coconut oil and keep it on for 20 mins before rinsing it off

Image: Pexels

Avoid using products if you are allergic to them and never use hot water for washing hair

Tips

