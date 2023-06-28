Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 28, 2023
DIY coconut oil masks for frizzy hair
Coconut Oil is useful for hair as it provides natural shine, reduces dandruff, and tames frizz
Coconut Oil
Image: Pexels
Mix coconut oil with mashed banana and keep it on for 20 mins before washing it off
Image: Pexels
Banana
Mix Aloe vera gel and coconut oil to form a semi-liquid paste and apply for 15 mins and wash it off
Aloe Vera Gel
Image: Pexels
Mix honey and coconut oil and apply the mixture for 15 mins and rinse it off
Honey
Image: Pexels
Avocado
Image: Pexels
Mix mashed avocado with coconut oil and form a thick paste. Keep it on for 20 mins and wash it off
Image: Pexels
Eggs
Blend coconut oil and an egg. Keep it for 15 mins and rinse it off
Mix lemon juice with coconut oil and apply the mixture for 15 mins and later rinse it off
Lemon Juice
Image: Pexels
Make a mixture by adding coconut oil to mayonnaise and keep it on for 20 mins before rinsing it off
Mayonnaise
Image: Pexels
Apple cider vinegar
Image: Pexels
Thoroughly mix apple cider vinegar and coconut oil and keep it on for 20 mins before rinsing it off
Image: Pexels
Avoid using products if you are allergic to them and never use hot water for washing hair
Tips
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.