Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 10, 2023

DIY coffee lip scrubs to make at home

Image: Pexels

DIY lip scrubs can be your go to for chapped lips and also easy to make with minimal ingredients

Why homemade lip scrubs:

This lip scrub helps exfoliate and rejuvenate the lips

Image: Pexels

Benefits of coffee lip scrub

The skin on your lips are thin and sensitive, and lip scrubs help remove dead skin cells and boosts circulation

Image: Pexels

Removes dead cells

Add a tbsp of white sugar, coffee grounds and honey in a bowl. Make a paste of all these ingredients and add a few drops of essential oils

Image: Pexels

Honey and coffee lip scrub

How to use it

Image: Pexels

Apply the lip scrub on your lips and leave it on for 15-20 minutes for best results

Image: Pexels

Sugar and coffee lip scrub

Add 1 tbsp of brown sugar and coffee grounds in a bowl. Mix them together and add a few drops of coconut oil. Apply it on your lips and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing

In a bowl, add one tbsp of white sugar with hazelnut coffee grounds. Grind and make a fine paste of it and add a few drops of essential oil to use it

Hazelnut coffee lip scrub

Image: Pexels

Add a spoon of shea butter in a bowl with coffee and sugar. Mix the ingredients and apply it on the lips for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off

Shea butter coffee scrub

Image: Pexels

Coffee, coconut and honey lip scrub

Image: Pexels

Mix coffee grounds, honey and coconut in a small bowl. Apply it to the lips and gently massage it in circular motions for a minute before washing it off

Image: Pexels

Mix coffee grounds, brown sugar, cinnamon powder and almond oil in a bowl. Gently exfoliate your lips using this mixture for a few minutes before rinsing it off 

Cinnamon spice coffee scrub

