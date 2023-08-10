Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 10, 2023
DIY coffee lip scrubs to make at home
DIY lip scrubs can be your go to for chapped lips and also easy to make with minimal ingredients
Why homemade lip scrubs:
This lip scrub helps exfoliate and rejuvenate the lips
Benefits of coffee lip scrub
The skin on your lips are thin and sensitive, and lip scrubs help remove dead skin cells and boosts circulation
Removes dead cells
Add a tbsp of white sugar, coffee grounds and honey in a bowl. Make a paste of all these ingredients and add a few drops of essential oils
Honey and coffee lip scrub
How to use it
Apply the lip scrub on your lips and leave it on for 15-20 minutes for best results
Sugar and coffee lip scrub
Add 1 tbsp of brown sugar and coffee grounds in a bowl. Mix them together and add a few drops of coconut oil. Apply it on your lips and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing
In a bowl, add one tbsp of white sugar with hazelnut coffee grounds. Grind and make a fine paste of it and add a few drops of essential oil to use it
Hazelnut coffee lip scrub
Add a spoon of shea butter in a bowl with coffee and sugar. Mix the ingredients and apply it on the lips for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off
Shea butter coffee scrub
Coffee, coconut and honey lip scrub
Mix coffee grounds, honey and coconut in a small bowl. Apply it to the lips and gently massage it in circular motions for a minute before washing it off
Mix coffee grounds, brown sugar, cinnamon powder and almond oil in a bowl. Gently exfoliate your lips using this mixture for a few minutes before rinsing it off
Cinnamon spice coffee scrub
