DIY Conditioner for silky hair
Getting luscious hair can be attained by following a haircare routine - oiling massaging, mild sulphate free shampoo and a conditioner
All the products are infused with chemicals but a conditioner can be made at home with Natural kitchen ingredients
Avocado has various health benefits and also provides good nourishment to the scalp. Mix half ripe avocado with coconut oil to make paste
Apply the mixture for 20 minutes and wash it off with shampoo. The conditioner gives silky and lustrous locks
Honey helps to retain the hair moisture while yogurt promotes hair growth
Mix 4 tbsp yogurt with 2 tbsp honey to form a paste. Apply it to the roots and leave it on for 30 mins and rinse it off with water
Conditioner provides color retention to color treated hair and reduce the forces associated with brushing of hair
A natural conditioner reduces hair loss, maintains soft radiant and thick hair
Conditioner keeps the hair frizz free and improves hair texture and easily detangles wet hair
The data provided is general information and consult a dermat before making changes in the routine
