Hitarthi Shah

JUNE 13, 2023

DIY Conditioner for silky hair

Getting luscious hair can be attained by following a haircare routine - oiling massaging, mild sulphate free shampoo and a conditioner

All the products are infused with chemicals but a conditioner can be made at home with Natural kitchen ingredients

Avocado has various health benefits and also provides good nourishment to the scalp. Mix half ripe avocado with coconut oil to make paste

Apply the mixture for 20 minutes and wash it off with shampoo. The conditioner gives silky and lustrous locks

Honey helps to retain the hair moisture while yogurt promotes hair growth

Mix 4 tbsp yogurt with 2 tbsp honey to form a paste. Apply it to the roots and leave it on for 30 mins and rinse it off with water

Conditioner provides color retention to color treated hair and reduce the forces associated with brushing of hair

A natural conditioner reduces hair loss, maintains soft radiant and thick hair

Conditioner keeps the hair frizz free and improves hair texture and easily detangles wet hair

The data provided is general information and consult a dermat before making changes in the routine 

