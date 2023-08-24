Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 24, 2023

DIY cooling face masks

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

It's time to quench your skin with some refreshing DIY face masks that help to destress and leave an icy-cool sensation on the skin

Skin-soothing

For those who need an extra hit of hydration for their skin in the sweltering heat. Place cucumber slices all over your face and let the coolness sink in

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Cooling cucumber

Make a paste of aloe vera gel and lemon juice by mixing them in equal quantities, it deeply hydrates the skin, calms it down, and gives a lovely glow

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Aloe-vera and lemon

To get that subtle-yet-noticeable glow, mix lemon and honey in equal quantities and apply on clean skin. Wash it off after it dries

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Honey and lemon mask

Benefit

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram


It helps to soothe the irritated skin, tighten pores, and gently exfoliate the skin

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Minty cool

Grind mint leaves to make a paste and mix it with turmeric powder. It just feels like a breath of cool air on the skin

You can also use a mixture made of sandalwood powder and rosewater on the skin, which just starts cooling the skin upon application

Sandalwood and rose water

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

The ultra-hydrating ingredients such as watermelon juice and yogurt when combined together help to revitalise the dull skin

Watermelon and yogurt

Image: Pexels 

Gram flour and curd

Image: Pexels 

Alternatively, you can also whip up a paste by mixing gram flour and yogurt in equal quantities to brighten up the complexion and soothe the skin

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Lastly, to treat sunburn, apply buttermilk over the exposed area, it will provide you instant relief

Buttermilk

