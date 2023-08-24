Heading 3
DIY cooling face masks
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
It's time to quench your skin with some refreshing DIY face masks that help to destress and leave an icy-cool sensation on the skin
Skin-soothing
For those who need an extra hit of hydration for their skin in the sweltering heat. Place cucumber slices all over your face and let the coolness sink in
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Cooling cucumber
Make a paste of aloe vera gel and lemon juice by mixing them in equal quantities, it deeply hydrates the skin, calms it down, and gives a lovely glow
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Aloe-vera and lemon
To get that subtle-yet-noticeable glow, mix lemon and honey in equal quantities and apply on clean skin. Wash it off after it dries
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Honey and lemon mask
Benefit
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
It helps to soothe the irritated skin, tighten pores, and gently exfoliate the skin
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Minty cool
Grind mint leaves to make a paste and mix it with turmeric powder. It just feels like a breath of cool air on the skin
You can also use a mixture made of sandalwood powder and rosewater on the skin, which just starts cooling the skin upon application
Sandalwood and rose water
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
The ultra-hydrating ingredients such as watermelon juice and yogurt when combined together help to revitalise the dull skin
Watermelon and yogurt
Image: Pexels
Gram flour and curd
Image: Pexels
Alternatively, you can also whip up a paste by mixing gram flour and yogurt in equal quantities to brighten up the complexion and soothe the skin
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Lastly, to treat sunburn, apply buttermilk over the exposed area, it will provide you instant relief
Buttermilk
