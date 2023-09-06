Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 06, 2023

DIY Corn Flour Face Packs

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, corn flour is very beneficial for a glowing skin. Check out 

Corn flour for skin

Image: Pexels 

Check out some advantages of using corn flour for face

Advantages

Image: Pexels 

Corn flour improves the elasticity of your skin. It contains vitamin A which makes the skin healthy 

Healthy skin

Image: Pexels 

According to the research, corn flour is rich in protein which works magically as a moisturizer 

Moisturizer 

Image: Pexels 

DIY face packs

Image: Pexels 

Check out these DIY corn flour face packs for a glowing skin

Take lemon juice, turmeric powder, and corn flour. Mix them in a bowl to form a smooth paste and apply it your face 

Lemon, turmeric, and corn flour face pack

Image: Pexels 

Take 2 tablespoons of rice powder, 3 tablespoons of milk, and 2 tablespoons of corn flour. Mix them to form a paste and apply it gently to your face 

Rice powder, milk, and corn flour face pack

Image: Pexels 

Add rose water and honey to corn flour. Mix them well and apply to your face to see the magic 

Rose water, honey, and corn flour face pack

Image: Pexels 

Take 1 tablespoon of oats powder, 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and mix them with corn flour. Apply the paste to your face for a glowing skin 

Oats powder, coconut oil, and corn flour face pack

Image: Pexels 

Milk and honey mixed with corn flour work wonders for a glowing skin 

Milk, honey, and corn flour face pack

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here