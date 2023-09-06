Heading 3
SEPTEMBER 06, 2023
DIY Corn Flour Face Packs
According to the National Library Of Medicine US, corn flour is very beneficial for a glowing skin. Check out
Corn flour for skin
Image: Pexels
Check out some advantages of using corn flour for face
Advantages
Image: Pexels
Corn flour improves the elasticity of your skin. It contains vitamin A which makes the skin healthy
Healthy skin
Image: Pexels
According to the research, corn flour is rich in protein which works magically as a moisturizer
Moisturizer
Image: Pexels
DIY face packs
Image: Pexels
Check out these DIY corn flour face packs for a glowing skin
Take lemon juice, turmeric powder, and corn flour. Mix them in a bowl to form a smooth paste and apply it your face
Lemon, turmeric, and corn flour face pack
Image: Pexels
Take 2 tablespoons of rice powder, 3 tablespoons of milk, and 2 tablespoons of corn flour. Mix them to form a paste and apply it gently to your face
Rice powder, milk, and corn flour face pack
Image: Pexels
Add rose water and honey to corn flour. Mix them well and apply to your face to see the magic
Rose water, honey, and corn flour face pack
Image: Pexels
Take 1 tablespoon of oats powder, 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and mix them with corn flour. Apply the paste to your face for a glowing skin
Oats powder, coconut oil, and corn flour face pack
Image: Pexels
Milk and honey mixed with corn flour work wonders for a glowing skin
Milk, honey, and corn flour face pack
Image: Pexels
