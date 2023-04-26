APRIL 26, 2023
DIY Curd Face Packs For Glowing Skin
DIY curd face packs are very effective to get a glowing skin according to the National Library Of Medicine US
Combine lemon juice, water, and curd in a bowl. Mix the ingredients to form a well-combined paste. Then, apply this mixture to your face and leave it on until it becomes dry. At the end; rinse off the mask properly, pat dry your face, and apply a gentle moisturizer
Curd and lemon face pack
Begin by mixing the curd and honey in a bowl. Once you get a smooth paste, apply it evenly on your face. You may let this mixture of curd with honey stay on your skin for about 20 minutes. After it has become dry, wash it off with cold water and dry your face with a soft towel
Curd and honey face pack
In a bowl, mix curd and turmeric. Once you get a well-combined yellow paste, apply it evenly on your face. You may leave this mask on your face for about 15 minutes. Once it has dried up, rinse your face with water, and pat dry your skin
Curd and turmeric face pack
Combine the curd and oats in a bowl. After both the ingredients are mixed properly, apply it on clean skin. Once the face mask has dried, wash it off with water, and pat dry with a soft towel. If you have sensitive skin, this is the right face pack for you
Curd and oats face pack
Start by properly mixing the curd and gram flour in a bowl. Once you get a well-combined, smooth paste; apply it on your face. Ensure that you have covered every area on your face. After the face pack has dried and formed creases, rinse it off with water
Curd and gram flour face pack
Mix equal parts of curd and multani mitti in a bowl. Apply this smooth mixture evenly on your face and leave it on for a few minutes. After the face mask has dried, wash it off with water
Curd and Multani Mitti face pack
Mix the curd and tomato juice in a small bowl to achieve a consistent mixture. Apply this paste to your face and allow it to stay for a few minutes. Once it becomes dry, rinse your face with water
Curd and tomato face pack
Begin by combining the curd and orange peel powder in a bowl to create a paste. Once you get a well-combined paste, apply it evenly on your face. It is important to ensure that you massage this face mask into your skin properly. After it has dried up, you may wash it off with water
Curd and orange peel face pack
Mix the raw potato peel extract and curd in a bowl. Apply this mixture to your face and allow it to dry up for a few minutes. In the end, wash it off with cold water and pat dry
Curd and potato peel juice face pack
Combine the curd and cucumber juice, and then apply the paste to your face. Allow it to dry up and wash it off with cold water
Curd and cucumber face pack
