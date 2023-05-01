MAY 01, 2023

Heading 3

DIY face mask

Image : Unsplash

Use 1 tbsp turmeric & 2 tbsp aloe vera. Turmeric prevents bacteria in the skin

Oily skin

Image : Unsplash

Use 2 tbsp coffee & 2 tbsp honey. Coffee has anti-oxidant properties

Youthful Skin

Use ¼ tsp cinnamon powder and 2 tbsp honey. Honey moisturizes the skin deeply

Image- Pexels

Clear acne

Use 1 tbsp oatmeal powder & 2 tbsp yogurt. its offers bleaching properties

Image- Pexels

Deep clean pores

Image- Pexels

Brighten Skin

Use 2 tbsp Coconut milk & 1 tbsp Tomato juice. Coconut milk treats sun damage

Use 1 tsp lemon juice & 1 tbsp egg white. Lemon juice prevents blackheads

Image- Pexels

Clear Blackheads

1 tbsp coconut oil & ¼ th tsp turmeric. Turmeric reduces skin irritation

Image- Pexels

Healthy Skin

Use 2 tbsp yogurt & 2 tsp lemon juice. Yogurt reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Image : Unsplash

Glowing skin

2 tbsp aloevera gel & 1 tbsp egg-white. Aloe vera fights skin aging

Image- Pexels

Anti-Aging

Use 2 tbsp honey & 1 tbsp lemon juice. Honey fights acne & pimples

Image- Pexels

Clear Skin

