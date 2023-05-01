MAY 01, 2023
DIY face mask
Image : Unsplash
Use 1 tbsp turmeric & 2 tbsp aloe vera. Turmeric prevents bacteria in the skin
Oily skin
Image : Unsplash
Use 2 tbsp coffee & 2 tbsp honey. Coffee has anti-oxidant properties
Youthful Skin
Use ¼ tsp cinnamon powder and 2 tbsp honey. Honey moisturizes the skin deeply
Image- Pexels
Clear acne
Use 1 tbsp oatmeal powder & 2 tbsp yogurt. its offers bleaching properties
Image- Pexels
Deep clean pores
Image- Pexels
Brighten Skin
Use 2 tbsp Coconut milk & 1 tbsp Tomato juice. Coconut milk treats sun damage
Use 1 tsp lemon juice & 1 tbsp egg white. Lemon juice prevents blackheads
Image- Pexels
Clear Blackheads
1 tbsp coconut oil & ¼ th tsp turmeric. Turmeric reduces skin irritation
Image- Pexels
Healthy Skin
Use 2 tbsp yogurt & 2 tsp lemon juice. Yogurt reduces fine lines and wrinkles
Image : Unsplash
Glowing skin
2 tbsp aloevera gel & 1 tbsp egg-white. Aloe vera fights skin aging
Image- Pexels
Anti-Aging
Use 2 tbsp honey & 1 tbsp lemon juice. Honey fights acne & pimples
Image- Pexels
Clear Skin
