Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 12, 2023

DIY face masks for summers

Blend cucumber and mix it with plain yoghurt and honey to create a cooling mask that soothes and hydrates the skin

Cooling cucumber mask

Mix coffee grounds with honey and coconut oil to create an exfoliating mask that removes dead skin cells and brightens the complexion

Exfoliating coffee mask

Mix lemon juice with honey and apply it to the skin for a brightening and clarifying effect

Brightening lemon and honey mask

Apply pure aloe vera gel to the skin to soothe sunburns and calm irritated skin

Soothing aloe vera mask

Detoxifying charcoal mask

Mix activated charcoal powder with water or apple cider vinegar to create a detoxifying mask that draws out impurities and unclogs pores

Mash ripe avocado and mix it with honey and oatmeal to create a nourishing mask that hydrates and softens the skin

Nourishing avocado mask

Mix turmeric powder with honey and plain yoghurt to create an anti-inflammatory mask that reduces redness and soothes the skin

Anti-inflammatory turmeric mask

Mash ripe banana and mix it with honey and plain yoghurt to create a moisturizing mask that softens and nourishes the skin

Moisturizing banana mask

Brew chamomile tea and mix it with honey and oatmeal to create a calming mask that soothes and hydrates the skin

Calming chamomile mask

Blend watermelon and mix it with plain yoghurt and honey to create a refreshing mask that hydrates and cools the skin

Refreshing watermelon mask

