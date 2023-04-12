APRIL 12, 2023
DIY face masks for summers
Image- Pexels
Blend cucumber and mix it with plain yoghurt and honey to create a cooling mask that soothes and hydrates the skin
Cooling cucumber mask
Image- Pexels
Mix coffee grounds with honey and coconut oil to create an exfoliating mask that removes dead skin cells and brightens the complexion
Exfoliating coffee mask
Mix lemon juice with honey and apply it to the skin for a brightening and clarifying effect
Image- Pexels
Brightening lemon and honey mask
Apply pure aloe vera gel to the skin to soothe sunburns and calm irritated skin
Image- Pexels
Soothing aloe vera mask
Image- Pexels
Detoxifying charcoal mask
Mix activated charcoal powder with water or apple cider vinegar to create a detoxifying mask that draws out impurities and unclogs pores
Mash ripe avocado and mix it with honey and oatmeal to create a nourishing mask that hydrates and softens the skin
Image- Pexels
Nourishing avocado mask
Mix turmeric powder with honey and plain yoghurt to create an anti-inflammatory mask that reduces redness and soothes the skin
Image- Pexels
Anti-inflammatory turmeric mask
Mash ripe banana and mix it with honey and plain yoghurt to create a moisturizing mask that softens and nourishes the skin
Image- Pexels
Moisturizing banana mask
Brew chamomile tea and mix it with honey and oatmeal to create a calming mask that soothes and hydrates the skin
Image- Pexels
Calming chamomile mask
Blend watermelon and mix it with plain yoghurt and honey to create a refreshing mask that hydrates and cools the skin
Image- Pexels
Refreshing watermelon mask
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.