Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 08, 2023
DIY Face Mists for Healthy Skin
Use facial mist twice a day. That’s all you need. If you use it extensively, it can have a reverse effect and dry out your skin instead
Face spray
Image: Pexels
People with dry skin should first apply some oil-based moisturiser or serum. And then spray facial mist over it to help lock in the moisture better
First Lock the moisture
Image: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram
This is one of the most commonly used facial mist. Mix half a cup of rose water with 2 tbsp of glycerine and spray it on!
Rosewater spray
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
For this, mix one cucumber juice with little water, aloe vera gel and witch hazel
Cooling cucumber spray
Image: Pexels
Minty fresh mist for sensitive skin
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Soak some mint leaves in water overnight. Boil one-fourth of the solution and mix it with aloe vera gel
Boil orange peels in a litre of water. Filter it out and let it cool. Then mix a few drops of peppermint oil
Orange punch mist for oily skin
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
For this, boil jasmine flowers in half a litre of water. Filter it and add some orange oil
Floral mist for normal skin
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Spray on some facial mist after you are done with the makeup application. Trust us, it is a great makeup setter
Setting mist
Image: Pexels
Boil green tea and let it cool. To this, add aloe vera gel and a few drops of lavender and tea tree oil
Green tea mist for glowing skin
Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram
Who said only gulping coconut water is good for your skin? Try spraying it on your face by adding one vitamin E capsule to the liquid
Coconut water Spray
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
