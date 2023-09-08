Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 08, 2023

DIY Face Mists for Healthy Skin

Use facial mist twice a day. That’s all you need. If you use it extensively, it can have a reverse effect and dry out your skin instead

Face spray 

Image: Pexels 

People with dry skin should first apply some oil-based moisturiser or serum. And then spray facial mist over it to help lock in the moisture better

First Lock the moisture 

Image: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram 

This is one of the most commonly used facial mist. Mix half a cup of rose water with 2 tbsp of glycerine and spray it on!

Rosewater spray

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

For this, mix one cucumber juice with little water, aloe vera gel and witch hazel

Cooling cucumber spray

Image: Pexels 

Minty fresh mist for sensitive skin

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Soak some mint leaves in water overnight. Boil one-fourth of the solution and mix it with aloe vera gel

Boil orange peels in a litre of water. Filter it out and let it cool. Then mix a few drops of peppermint oil

Orange punch mist for oily skin

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram 

For this, boil jasmine flowers in half a litre of water. Filter it and add some orange oil

Floral mist for normal skin

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Spray on some facial mist after you are done with the makeup application. Trust us, it is a great makeup setter

Setting mist 

Image: Pexels 

Boil green tea and let it cool. To this, add aloe vera gel and a few drops of lavender and tea tree oil

Green tea mist for glowing skin

Image: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram 

Who said only gulping coconut water is good for your skin? Try spraying it on your face by adding one vitamin E capsule to the liquid

Coconut water Spray 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

