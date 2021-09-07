sepptember 07, 2021
DIY Face Packs for acne-prone skin
A mixture of honey and lemon can help in minimising acne as well as act as an astringent. Mix one tbsp honey with half tbsp diluted lemon juice and apply on target areas
A mixture of aloe vera pulp and turmeric is effective against acne and helps in keeping the skin healthy
Fuller’s earth has anti-inflammatory properties and helps remove excess dirt and oil. Applying a mix of multani mitti and rosewater can combat acne
A paste of honey and turmeric can be applied on the problem areas to get rid of acne
Rich in antioxidants and full of anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects, a mixture of oats, rosewater and honey can prevent acne and keep your skin moisturised
A mixture of 1 tablespoon of Fuller’s earth and 2 tablespoons of yogurt can help improve skin texture and make it smooth
Cinnamon (both oil and powder) along with honey has antibacterial properties and is effective against acne-causing bacteria
Tea tree oil is known for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Along with Fuller’s earth and rosewater, tea tree oil can heal acne-prone skin
In order to keep your skin clean and reduce oiliness and acne, apply a mixture of 1-2 tablespoons of clay, 1 tablespoon of witch hazel and rosewater
Apply a face mask of eggs, diluted lemon juice and tea tree oil to remove excess oil and tighten the skin
For more updates on beauty, follow Pinkvilla