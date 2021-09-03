DIY facial mists for healthy skin Sep 03, 2021
Use facial mist twice a day. That’s all you need. If you use it extensively, it can have a reverse effect and dry out the skin instead
People with dry skin should first apply some oil-based moisturiser or serum. And then spray facial mist over it to help lock the moisture better
Rosewater spray. This is one of the most commonly used facial mist. Mix half a cup of rose water with 2 tbsp of glycerine and spray it on!
Cooling cucumber spray. For this, mix one cucumber juice with little water, aloe vera gel and witch hazel
Minty fresh mist for sensitive skin. Soak some mint leaves in water overnight. Boil one-fourth of the solution and mix it with aloe vera gel
Orange punch mist for oily skin. Boil orange peels in a litre of water. Filter it out and let it cool. Then mix a few drops of peppermint oil
Floral mist for normal skin. For this, boil jasmine flowers in half a litre of water. Filter it and add some orange oil
Spray on some facial mist after you are done with the makeup application. Trust us, it is a great makeup setter
Green tea mist for glowing skin. Boil green tea and let it cool. To this, add aloe vera gel and a few drops of lavender and tea tree oil
Who said only gulping coconut water is good for your skin? Try spraying it on your face by adding one vitamin E capsule to the liquid
