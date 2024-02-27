Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
DIY for premature hair whitening
Premature hair whitening can be due to a variety of reasons such as genetics or hair damage
#1
Image Source: pexels
You can hide it with hair dye or hair color sprays but it causes a lot of harm to your hair
#2
Image Source: pexels
Hence, natural remedies are always the go-to for harmless and healthy techniques to slow or reverse this process
#3
Image Source: pexels
Mix Amla powder in warm coconut oil and apply it on your scalp
Amla and coconut oil
Image Source: pexels
Add curry leaves in warm coconut oil, leave it on for some time, and rinse it well with shampoo
Image Source: pexels
Curry leaves and coconut oil
Apply black tea strained water after shampooing, leave it for 15-20 minutes, and rinse it well
Black tea
Image Source: pexels
Mix onion and lemon juice together and apply it to your hair and scalp. Leave it for 20 minutes and wash it
Onion-lemon
Image Source: pexels
Mix henna and coffee powder in a bowl with water. Allow it to rest overnight and apply the paste to your hair. Wash it after the paste dries
Henna-Coffee
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: pexels
The natural alternatives might take time but are healthy for your hair
These DIY techniques are hassle-free and healthy.
Apply them and see the results!
#10
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.