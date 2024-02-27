Heading 3

Aditi Singh

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

DIY for premature hair whitening 

Premature hair whitening can be due to a variety of reasons such as genetics or hair damage

You can hide it with hair dye or hair color sprays but it causes a lot of harm to your hair

Hence, natural remedies are always the go-to for harmless and healthy techniques to slow or reverse this process

Mix Amla powder in warm coconut oil and apply it on your scalp

Amla and coconut oil

Add curry leaves in warm coconut oil, leave it on for some time, and rinse it well with shampoo

Curry leaves and coconut oil

Apply black tea strained water after shampooing, leave it for 15-20 minutes, and rinse it well

Black tea

Mix onion and lemon juice together and apply it to your hair and scalp. Leave it for 20 minutes and wash it

Onion-lemon

Mix henna and coffee powder in a bowl with water. Allow it to rest overnight and apply the paste to your hair. Wash it after the paste dries

Henna-Coffee

The natural alternatives might take time but are healthy for your hair

These DIY techniques are hassle-free and healthy.
Apply them and see the results!

