DIY fruit masks for face

Want super soft skin in seconds? Try a banana face mask. Make a smooth paste from a ripe banana & apply it on the face. Wash off after 15 minutes
Papaya mask to remove tan. Take a ripe papaya and mash it. Dampen your face and apply the mashed papaya over it. Rinse after 20 minutes
Tomato masks to reduce scars and pimples. Just take a slice of tomato and rub it over your face. once it dries, was off with cold water
Grape pulp to get rid of blemishes. Apply the pulp of grapes & leave it on your skin till it dries. Then wash it off
Pomegranate for radiant skin. Make a paste of pomegranate seeds and green tea leaves. Apply it on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing off with cold water
Strawberry punch to improve complexion. Apply strawberry juice over your face. Leave it for 20 minutes. Wash it away with cold water
Watermelon juice for dry skin. Take a bowl and mix 2 tbsp of watermelon juice, 1 tbsp of honey. Apply this mix on your face, leave it on till it dries and rinse off with cold water
Exfoliate your skin with orange peel powder.make a paste using orange peel powder, sandalwood and walnut powder. Add few drops of lemon juice & rose water, mix and apply on your face. Peel it off once it dries
Avocado face pack to get soft skin. Blend one avocado with a banana and apply it to your face. Wash it off with warm water once it dries up
Coconut mask for plump skin. Mix coconut water and honey. Apply it using a cotton ball and leave it for a while. Rinse off later
