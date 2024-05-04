Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY 04, 2024

DIY Ginger Hacks For Hair Health

Ginger is a 5000-year-old spice from India and China and it is said to be extremely beneficial in hair growth 

Ginger-Treasure! 

Ginger is known to have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that may indirectly induce hair growth

How?

Ginger contains Vitamin C and E along with calcium and magnesium which are said to be beneficial for hair health

Benefits

As mentioned before, ginger contains anti-fungal and antibacterial properties that help boost scalp health thus curing dandruff

Anti-Dandruff

Ginger can aid in making hair roots stronger thus leading to the strengthening of hair. It may also help in improved blood flow of the scalp 

Strong Hair

Ginger may help in soothing an irritated scalp and an increased blood flow of the scalp can also help in a better supply of nutrients to hair follicles 

Improves Hair Health

A continuous use of ginger for your hair health can help you achieve soft and shiny hair as it helps restore moisture loss of the hair

 Conditioning

 DIY Masks

First, grate the ginger and extract its juice; now mix the juice with coconut oil, olive oil, and jojoba oil and apply this mixture to your scalp. Wash it after 30 minutes 

Ginger and Honey

Along with ginger, honey also has antiseptic properties. You can mix honey along with grated ginger apply it on your scalp and wash it after 30 minutes. It’s extremely beneficial for curing dandruff

Don’t forget to try a patch test for any allergic reactions and please apply the said masks and ingredients once only in every two weeks

 Allergy Check

