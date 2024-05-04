Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 04, 2024
DIY Ginger Hacks For Hair Health
Ginger is a 5000-year-old spice from India and China and it is said to be extremely beneficial in hair growth
Ginger-Treasure!
Ginger is known to have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that may indirectly induce hair growth
How?
Ginger contains Vitamin C and E along with calcium and magnesium which are said to be beneficial for hair health
Benefits
As mentioned before, ginger contains anti-fungal and antibacterial properties that help boost scalp health thus curing dandruff
Anti-Dandruff
Ginger can aid in making hair roots stronger thus leading to the strengthening of hair. It may also help in improved blood flow of the scalp
Strong Hair
Ginger may help in soothing an irritated scalp and an increased blood flow of the scalp can also help in a better supply of nutrients to hair follicles
Improves Hair Health
A continuous use of ginger for your hair health can help you achieve soft and shiny hair as it helps restore moisture loss of the hair
Conditioning
DIY Masks
First, grate the ginger and extract its juice; now mix the juice with coconut oil, olive oil, and jojoba oil and apply this mixture to your scalp. Wash it after 30 minutes
Ginger and Honey
Along with ginger, honey also has antiseptic properties. You can mix honey along with grated ginger apply it on your scalp and wash it after 30 minutes. It’s extremely beneficial for curing dandruff
Don’t forget to try a patch test for any allergic reactions and please apply the said masks and ingredients once only in every two weeks
Allergy Check
