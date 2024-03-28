Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 28, 2024
DIY Hacks For Skin Tightening
Various factors, such as sun exposure, aging, pollution, skincare product ingredients, and dietary habits, can impact the condition of your skin
As we get older, the production of collagen under our skin starts to decrease, leading to a reduction in skin firmness
Smoking and alcohol are known to fasten skin loosening, along with improper sleep schedule and sun exposure
Skin tightening masks can help improve your skin quality and keep it firm and healthy
Apply egg white, yogurt, and sugar mixture to your face and allow it to dry off. Rinse this off with lukewarm water
Apply banana, olive oil, and honey mixture to your face and on the neck. Leave it on your face for about 15 minutes then rinse it off with water
Create a paste using gram flour, honey, rose water, and powdered oats. Apply this mixture to your face, rinse it off with water
Make a smooth paste by combining Multani Mitti and raw milk. Apply the paste to your face and on the neck
Take some castor oil and lavender oil and mix it well. Massage this mixture into your face continue massaging for a few minutes and leave this on overnight
Make sure to first try the packs on small portions of the skin to test for any allergic reactions
