Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 28, 2024

DIY Hacks For Skin Tightening

Various factors, such as sun exposure, aging, pollution, skincare product ingredients, and dietary habits, can impact the condition of your skin

#1

Image Source: Pexels

As we get older, the production of collagen under our skin starts to decrease, leading to a reduction in skin firmness

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Smoking and alcohol are known to fasten skin loosening, along with improper sleep schedule and sun exposure 

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Skin tightening masks can help improve your skin quality and keep it firm and healthy 

#4

Image Source: Pexels

Apply egg white, yogurt, and sugar mixture to your face and allow it to dry off. Rinse this off with lukewarm water

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Apply banana, olive oil, and honey mixture to your face and on the neck. Leave it on your face for about 15 minutes then rinse it off with water

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Create a paste using gram flour, honey, rose water, and powdered oats. Apply this mixture to your face, rinse it off with water

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Make a smooth paste by combining Multani Mitti and raw milk. Apply the paste to your face and on the neck

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Take some castor oil and lavender oil and mix it well. Massage this mixture into your face continue massaging for a few minutes and leave this on overnight 

Make sure to first try the packs on small portions of the skin to test for any allergic reactions

#10

Image Source: Pexels

