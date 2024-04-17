Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 17, 2024
DIY Hacks To Cure Chin acne
The causes for these irritating bumps on the chin are said to be oily skin, bacteria and impurities
What are the causes?
Our skin is exposed to impurities daily through dirty pillowcases, used face masks and expired makeup products. Make sure you use clean face products
How can impurities be prevented?
Hydrocolloid patches are quite useful in healing chin acne easily. They tend to show results overnight
Pimple Patches
A healthy gut prevents a lot of health related issues. Addition of probiotics in your diet can give you clean and clear skin
Probiotic Food Additions
Try to add Tea Tree oil, green tea, and bakuchiol in your daily skincare routine; these products are beneficial for acne prevention and cure
DIY
We tend to take post acne breakout skincare seriously, but it is important to take care of skin continuously and not only post eruption
Before and After
Regular Cleansing is the first step to prevent acne. Make sure you use a gentle face wash
How to Prevent Acne?
Exfoliation
Exfoliate your skin gently but make sure to avoid over-exfoliation with strong exfoliants. Limit your application to 1-3 times a week
Moisturise
Ensure to moisturise your skin after exfoliation and protect your skin barrier
Radiant Skin!
These processes will prevent and cure chin acne and help you maintain a clean and clear complexion
