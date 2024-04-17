Heading 3

Aditi Singh

APRIL 17, 2024

DIY Hacks To Cure Chin acne

 The causes for these irritating bumps on the chin are said to be oily skin, bacteria and impurities 

What are the causes?

Our skin is exposed to impurities daily through dirty pillowcases, used face masks and expired makeup products. Make sure you use clean face products 

How can impurities be prevented?

Hydrocolloid patches are quite useful in healing chin acne easily. They tend to show results overnight 

Pimple Patches

A healthy gut prevents a lot of health related issues. Addition of probiotics in your diet can give you clean and clear skin

Probiotic Food Additions

Try to add Tea Tree oil, green tea, and bakuchiol in your daily skincare routine; these products are beneficial for acne prevention and cure

 DIY

We tend to take post acne breakout skincare seriously, but it is important to take care of skin continuously and not only post eruption

Before and After

Regular Cleansing is the first step to prevent acne. Make sure you use a gentle face wash 

 How to Prevent Acne?

Exfoliation

Exfoliate your skin gently but make sure to avoid over-exfoliation with strong exfoliants. Limit your application to 1-3 times a week 

Moisturise

Ensure to moisturise your skin after exfoliation and protect your skin barrier

Radiant Skin!

These processes will prevent and cure chin acne and help you maintain a clean and clear complexion 

