Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 16, 2024

DIY Hacks To Reduce Eye Bags

Applying a cold compress, such as chilled cucumber slices or simple ice can reduce puffiness

Cold Compress

Placing cooled tea bags (green tea or chamomile) over closed eyes for a few minutes can reduce swelling and tighten the skin

Tea Bags

Potato slices can help lighten dark circles. Place chilled potato slices over your eyes for about 10 minutes

Potato Slices

Drinking plenty of water keeps your body hydrated, reducing the appearance of puffiness and promoting healthier skin

Hydration

Elevating your head while sleeping can prevent fluid from pooling under your eyes, reducing puffiness in the morning

Sleep Position

Gently massaging the area around your eyes can improve blood circulation. Use your ring finger to apply gentle pressure in a circular motion

Eye Massage

Apply a small amount of pure aloe vera gel under your eyes and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing

Aloe Vera Gel

Soaking cotton pads in cold milk and placing them over closed eyes for about 15 minutes can help reduce puffiness and hydrate the skin

Cold Milk Soak

Eye Masks

Create your own eye masks using ingredients like grated cucumber, yogurt, honey, or avocado

Place metal spoons in the refrigerator for a few minutes, then gently press the curved side against your under-eye area to reduce puffiness

Chilled Spoons

