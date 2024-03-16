Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 16, 2024
DIY Hacks To Reduce Eye Bags
Applying a cold compress, such as chilled cucumber slices or simple ice can reduce puffiness
Cold Compress
Image Source: Pexels
Placing cooled tea bags (green tea or chamomile) over closed eyes for a few minutes can reduce swelling and tighten the skin
Tea Bags
Image Source: Pexels
Potato slices can help lighten dark circles. Place chilled potato slices over your eyes for about 10 minutes
Potato Slices
Image Source: Pexels
Drinking plenty of water keeps your body hydrated, reducing the appearance of puffiness and promoting healthier skin
Hydration
Image Source: Pexels
Elevating your head while sleeping can prevent fluid from pooling under your eyes, reducing puffiness in the morning
Image Source: Pexels
Sleep Position
Gently massaging the area around your eyes can improve blood circulation. Use your ring finger to apply gentle pressure in a circular motion
Eye Massage
Image Source: Pexels
Apply a small amount of pure aloe vera gel under your eyes and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing
Aloe Vera Gel
Image Source: Pexels
Soaking cotton pads in cold milk and placing them over closed eyes for about 15 minutes can help reduce puffiness and hydrate the skin
Cold Milk Soak
Image Source: Pexels
Eye Masks
Image Source: Pexels
Create your own eye masks using ingredients like grated cucumber, yogurt, honey, or avocado
Place metal spoons in the refrigerator for a few minutes, then gently press the curved side against your under-eye area to reduce puffiness
Chilled Spoons
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.