DIY Hair Masks that Actually Work Oct 16, 2021
For smooth ends, apply a mask of mashed avocado and olive oil. Apply it to the split ends only and rinse with warm water after 20 minutes
To get rid of frequently oily scalp, spray a mixture of apple cider vinegar and honey and leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing off with water
For naturally shiny hair, combine olive oil and coconut oil together and heat the mix for a few seconds before applying on your hair. Rinse it with water after 10 minutes
To manage dry and frizzy hair, apply mashed bananas. Rich in vitamins, proteins, potassium and magnesium, they help in softening dry and stressed strands
To naturally repair damaged hair, use a mixture of five tbsp of aloe vera gel and two tbsp of a silicone-free conditioner. Leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing off
For dry hair, jojoba oil works like magic! Apply one tablespoon of extra virgin coconut oil and one tablespoon of jojoba oil mixed together and let it work on the scalp and strands
To strengthen your tresses naturally, apply a mask of avocado, eggs, virgin olive oil, organic honey and organic mayo
For colour-treated hair, experts suggest that a mask of eggs, thick conditioner, castor oil, ripe avocado and full fat milk works like a charm!
A simple mask of eggs and lemon juice can also help in boosting hair health and cleansing the scalp
To prevent dandruff and hair fall, apply a mask of powdered cinnamon and coconut oil once every week
