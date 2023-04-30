APRIL 30, 2023
DIY hair masks for soft and silky hair
Image : Pexel
You can apply coconut oil by using a wide-toothed comb to evenly coat the scalp and strands of hair, always use the right amount of oil for your hair texture, make sure to use a teaspoon full of oil for fine hair, and for thick hair use a tablespoon
Coconut oil
Image : Pexels
Put one cup of milk and one tablespoon of honey into a spray bottle and spray it into the hair. Leave it for 10-20 minutes. Rinse out with warm water for shiny smooth results. This mask helps prevent breakage and strengthen the hair
Milk and Honey
Image: Pexels
You can apply the mask by using your fingers on your clean hair, make sure to coat the top of the scalp and the ends of the hair. Leave it for one hour and rinse it with cold water. The mask helps in making the hair more resistant to damage
Egg yolk
Image: Pexels
To make the mask you have to mash one banana into a paste and add one teaspoon of olive oil to get a creamy texture. Apply the mask evenly all over your hair, you can leave it on for 10-20 minutes and rinse it off with warm water. The mask nourishes and strengthens your hair since it is rich in vitamins and minerals
Banana and Olive oil
Image: Pexels
To prepare this mask you will need to mix one cup of coconut milk with 2 teaspoons of olive oil and apply the mixture from the roots to the tips. Leave the mask on for 15- 20 minutes and rinse it off with cold or lukewarm water
Coconut milk and olive oil
Image: Pexels
Put castor oil in a small bowl and heat it in the microwave for about 10 seconds. It should be warm and not hot. Use your fingertips and massage the oil into your scalp and also down the hair shaft. Apply it on for 15 minutes, rinse well then shampoo. The mask moisturizes and treats dry scalp and dandruff
Castor Oil
Image: Pexels
To make the mask you will need 1 part of raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar and 10 parts water. Mix the two ingredients. Apply to wet hair after conditioning, massage it into the scalp, and let it sit for five minutes. Rinse well. It is a must-use for people who have dry and flaky scalp
Apple cider Vinegar
Image: Pexels
Stir 2 tablespoons of sugar with 5 tablespoons of olive oil. Try not to dissolve the sugar. Work the mixture into your hair until you reach your ends. Rinse out immediately and shampoo. This mixture works wonders for dry hair and dandruff
Sugar and Olive oil
Image: Pexels
Mix two teaspoons of mashed banana and avocado until smooth. Apply the mixture from roots to ends to thoroughly saturate each section of hair. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then rinse. It is useful for treating dry and damaged hair
Banana and Avocado
Image: Pexels
To make the mask, mix baking soda with either water or shampoo until a paste is formed. Massage the paste into the roots and scalp, then rinse it after a few minutes
Baking Soda
