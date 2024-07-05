Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 05, 2024

DIY Hair Oil for Faster Hair Growth

- Coconut oil
- Castor oil
- Rosemary oil
- Other Essential oils (like lavender, peppermint, etc.)
- Vitamin E capsules

Ingredients 

- 2 tablespoons of coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons of castor oil
- 2 tablespoons of rosemary oil

 Measure the Oils

Combine the coconut, castor, and rosemary oils in a clean bowl

 Mix the Base Oils

Add 5-10 drops of your chosen essential oils (e.g., lavender for soothing, peppermint for stimulation)

Add Other Essential Oils

Pierce 2 Vitamin E capsules and squeeze the contents into the oil mixture. Vitamin E helps to nourish and strengthen hair

Add Vitamin E

Stir all the ingredients thoroughly until well combined

Blend the Mixture

Gently warm the mixture using a double boiler or microwave for 10-15 seconds to help blend the oils and enhance absorption

 Warm the Oil

Part your hair into sections. Apply the oil mixture to your scalp using your fingertips, massaging in circular motions to stimulate blood flow

Application Process

 Leave the oil on your scalp for at least 30 minutes, or overnight for deeper conditioning

Let It Sit

Shampoo your hair thoroughly to remove the oil. Use this DIY hair growth oil treatment 1-2 times a week for best results

Wash and Repeat

