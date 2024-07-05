Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 05, 2024
DIY Hair Oil for Faster Hair Growth
- Coconut oil
- Castor oil
- Rosemary oil
- Other Essential oils (like lavender, peppermint, etc.)
- Vitamin E capsules
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons of coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons of castor oil
- 2 tablespoons of rosemary oil
Measure the Oils
Combine the coconut, castor, and rosemary oils in a clean bowl
Mix the Base Oils
Add 5-10 drops of your chosen essential oils (e.g., lavender for soothing, peppermint for stimulation)
Add Other Essential Oils
Pierce 2 Vitamin E capsules and squeeze the contents into the oil mixture. Vitamin E helps to nourish and strengthen hair
Add Vitamin E
Stir all the ingredients thoroughly until well combined
Blend the Mixture
Gently warm the mixture using a double boiler or microwave for 10-15 seconds to help blend the oils and enhance absorption
Warm the Oil
Part your hair into sections. Apply the oil mixture to your scalp using your fingertips, massaging in circular motions to stimulate blood flow
Application Process
Leave the oil on your scalp for at least 30 minutes, or overnight for deeper conditioning
Let It Sit
Shampoo your hair thoroughly to remove the oil. Use this DIY hair growth oil treatment 1-2 times a week for best results
Wash and Repeat
