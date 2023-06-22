Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 22, 2023
DIY hair oil for luscious hair
Haircare plays an essential part if you wish to have healthy long locks
Hair care
Well-known nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared the DIY oil recipe which is a must try
Expert Backed
The DIY oil includes: curry leaves, coconut oil, methi seeds, hibiscus flower
Ingredients
Add curry leaves to hot coconut oil and let it boil. Take it off the flame and add some methi seeds and hibiscus flower
Process
Post Making
After mixing the ingredients, let the mixture cool overnight and strain it to store in a bottle
Hair oiling
It is advised to oil hair 2 hours before washing or keeping it overnight
Rujuta's advice is having a scalp massage after applying oil to boost blood circulation in the scalp to promote hair growth
Massage
The fenugreek seeds strengthen hair and add shine, reduce hair loss, and supports a healthy scalp
Methi seeds
Curry leaves
Curry leaves boost hair growth, reduce scalp irritation, and improves hair follicles
Hibiscus prevents dandruff, promotes hair growth, and conditions your hair
Hibiscus
