Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 22, 2023

DIY hair oil for luscious hair

Haircare plays an essential part if you wish to have healthy long locks

Hair care

Image: Pexels

Well-known nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared the DIY oil recipe which is a must try 

Image: Pexels

Expert Backed

The DIY oil includes: curry leaves, coconut oil, methi seeds, hibiscus flower

Ingredients

Image: Pexels

Add curry leaves to hot coconut oil and let it boil. Take it off the flame and add some methi seeds and hibiscus flower

Process

Image: Pexels

Post Making

Image: Pexels

After mixing the ingredients, let the mixture cool overnight and strain it to store in a bottle

Image: Pexels

Hair oiling

It is advised to oil hair 2 hours before washing or keeping it overnight

Rujuta's advice is having a scalp massage after applying oil to boost blood circulation in the scalp to promote hair growth

Massage

Image: Pexels

The fenugreek seeds strengthen hair and add shine, reduce hair loss, and supports a healthy scalp

Methi seeds

Image: Pexels

Curry leaves

Image: Pexels

Curry leaves boost hair growth, reduce scalp irritation, and improves hair follicles

Image: Pexels

Hibiscus prevents dandruff, promotes hair growth, and conditions your hair

Hibiscus

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here