Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

mAY 23, 2023

DIY hair packs to stop hair fall 

Heat 2-3 tbsp of coconut oil in a pan and add a cup of curry leaves to it. Let the pack heat for some time and after cooling, strain it into a bottle. Apply it for 30 mins before washing it off with mild shampoo

Curry leaves and coconut oil

Scrape out some aloe vera gel from plant leaves and add 2 tbsp coconut oil. Apply the pack on hair and scalp for 30 mins and wash it off with mild shampoo 

Aloe Vera and coconut oil

Mash a banana and add 1-2 tbsp of honey to form a paste. Apply it to your scalp and hair for 30 minutes and wash it off with mild shampoo

Banana and honey

Mix the juice of half a lemon with 2 tbsp of yogurt. Apply the mixture to your hair for 30 mins before rinsing it off

Yogurt and Lemon

Cool down a cup of hot green tea and add 1-2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar. Apply to your hair and scalp before washing it odd with mild shampoo

Green Tea and Apple Cider Vinegar

Grind onion and strain its juice. Add 1-2 tbsp honey and apply it to your hair and scalp. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes before rinsing it off

Onion Juice

Grind a cup of hibiscus flowers into a powder and add coconut oil to form a paste. Apply the mixture for 30 mins and wash it off with a mild shampoo

Coconut oil and Hibiscus

Whisk an egg in a bowl and add 2 tbsp olive oil to it. Apply the mixture for at least 20 mins before rinsing it off

Egg and olive oil

Mix 1-2 tbsp of amla powder and henna powder in a bowl. Add water to make a paste and leave it for at least 1-2 hours before washing it off with mild shampoo

Henna and Amla Powder

Blend 2 tbsp overnight soaked fenugreek (methi) seeds into a paste. Add 2 tbsp coconut milk to the pack and apply it for 30 minutes before washing it off

Fenugreek and Coconut Milk

