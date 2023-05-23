mAY 23, 2023
DIY hair packs to stop hair fall
Heat 2-3 tbsp of coconut oil in a pan and add a cup of curry leaves to it. Let the pack heat for some time and after cooling, strain it into a bottle. Apply it for 30 mins before washing it off with mild shampoo
Curry leaves and coconut oil
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
Scrape out some aloe vera gel from plant leaves and add 2 tbsp coconut oil. Apply the pack on hair and scalp for 30 mins and wash it off with mild shampoo
Aloe Vera and coconut oil
Image : Pexels
Mash a banana and add 1-2 tbsp of honey to form a paste. Apply it to your scalp and hair for 30 minutes and wash it off with mild shampoo
Banana and honey
Image : Pexels
Mix the juice of half a lemon with 2 tbsp of yogurt. Apply the mixture to your hair for 30 mins before rinsing it off
Yogurt and Lemon
Image : Pexels
Cool down a cup of hot green tea and add 1-2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar. Apply to your hair and scalp before washing it odd with mild shampoo
Green Tea and Apple Cider Vinegar
Image : Pexels
Grind onion and strain its juice. Add 1-2 tbsp honey and apply it to your hair and scalp. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes before rinsing it off
Onion Juice
Image : Pexels
Grind a cup of hibiscus flowers into a powder and add coconut oil to form a paste. Apply the mixture for 30 mins and wash it off with a mild shampoo
Coconut oil and Hibiscus
Image : Pexels
Whisk an egg in a bowl and add 2 tbsp olive oil to it. Apply the mixture for at least 20 mins before rinsing it off
Egg and olive oil
Image : Pexels
Mix 1-2 tbsp of amla powder and henna powder in a bowl. Add water to make a paste and leave it for at least 1-2 hours before washing it off with mild shampoo
Henna and Amla Powder
Image : Pexels
Blend 2 tbsp overnight soaked fenugreek (methi) seeds into a paste. Add 2 tbsp coconut milk to the pack and apply it for 30 minutes before washing it off
Fenugreek and Coconut Milk
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.