Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

DIY Hair Removal Techniques

Quick, painless and easy, but hair grows back relatively quickly

Shaving: 

Image Source: Pexels 

Removes hair from root, giving longer-lasting results with ready-made wax strips

Waxing: 

Image Source: Pexels 

Similar to waxing but with homemade sticky paste made of sugar, lemon, and water

Sugaring: 

Image Source: Pexels 

 Uses a device to grab and pull out hair from root

Epilating:

Image Source: pixabay 

A time-consuming process of plucking hair out one by one with tweezers, ideal for eyebrow hair

Image Source: Pexels 

Tweezing

Using twisted cotton thread to trap and pull out hair 

Threading

Image Source: Pexels 

Mix coffee grounds with coconut oil or water to create a scrub that exfoliates and may help to remove unwanted hair over time

Coffee scrub: 

Image Source: Pexels 

Mix turmeric powder with water or milk to form paste; apply and then rinse off to help slow down hair growth

Turmeric paste: 

Image Source: Pexels 

Chickpea flour mask: 

Image Source: Pexels 

Mix chickpea flour with turmeric, milk, and pinch of salt to create thick paste. Apply it to skin, let it dry, and then scrub it off to remove hair

Image Source: Pexels 

Mix oatmeal with honey and lemon juice to create paste. Apply it to skin and rub it in circular motions to exfoliate and potentially weaken hair follicles

Oatmeal scrub: 

