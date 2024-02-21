Heading 3
DIY Hair Removal Techniques
Quick, painless and easy, but hair grows back relatively quickly
Shaving:
Image Source: Pexels
Removes hair from root, giving longer-lasting results with ready-made wax strips
Waxing:
Image Source: Pexels
Similar to waxing but with homemade sticky paste made of sugar, lemon, and water
Sugaring:
Image Source: Pexels
Uses a device to grab and pull out hair from root
Epilating:
Image Source: pixabay
A time-consuming process of plucking hair out one by one with tweezers, ideal for eyebrow hair
Image Source: Pexels
Tweezing
Using twisted cotton thread to trap and pull out hair
Threading
Image Source: Pexels
Mix coffee grounds with coconut oil or water to create a scrub that exfoliates and may help to remove unwanted hair over time
Coffee scrub:
Image Source: Pexels
Mix turmeric powder with water or milk to form paste; apply and then rinse off to help slow down hair growth
Turmeric paste:
Image Source: Pexels
Chickpea flour mask:
Image Source: Pexels
Mix chickpea flour with turmeric, milk, and pinch of salt to create thick paste. Apply it to skin, let it dry, and then scrub it off to remove hair
Image Source: Pexels
Mix oatmeal with honey and lemon juice to create paste. Apply it to skin and rub it in circular motions to exfoliate and potentially weaken hair follicles
Oatmeal scrub:
