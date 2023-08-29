Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
AUGUST 29, 2023
DIY health drinks for Vitamin D
Image: Pexels
Orange juice is high in Vitamin D and other nutrients. Make one at home using fresh oranges
Orange Juice
Buttermilk, curd, and yogurt are high in Vitamin D and prevent numerous illnesses
Image: Pexels
Buttermilk
Carrot juice can help with Vitamin D deficiency and energizes the body. Make this drink at home using carrots, coconut water, ginger, and ice
Image: Pexels
Carrot juice
Yogurt contains high amounts of Vitamin D. One such drink that can be made is Mint lassi
Image: Pexels
Yogurt based drinks
Lassi
Image: Pexels
Lassi is a classic staple drink in India. It is made by blending curd or yogurt with milk, with some sugar for sweetness
Image: Pexels
Herbal tea
Certain types of herbal tea like chamomile are a good source of Vitamin D. It can be enjoyed before bed to help with better sleep as well
Mushrooms are one of the few foods that contain Vitamin D. Make mushroom tea by simmering mushrooms for 20 mins and add ginger or honey for flavor
Mushroom tea
Image: Pexels
Make this Vitamin D-rich smoothie that consists of mangoes, oranges, and vanilla yogurt
Mango smoothie
Image: Pexels
Spinach and celery smoothie
Image: Pexels
Use spinach and celery with pineapple and yogurt to make this smoothie to boost your Vitamin D
Image: Pexels
Add a few vegetables of your choice with soy milk to make a creamy smoothie rich in Vitamin D
Basic fruit smoothie
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.