Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

AUGUST 29, 2023

DIY health drinks for Vitamin D

Image: Pexels

Orange juice is high in Vitamin D and other nutrients. Make one at home using fresh oranges

Orange Juice

Buttermilk, curd, and yogurt are high in Vitamin D and prevent numerous illnesses

Image: Pexels

Buttermilk

Carrot juice can help with Vitamin D deficiency and energizes the body. Make this drink at home using carrots, coconut water, ginger, and ice

Image: Pexels

Carrot juice

Yogurt contains high amounts of Vitamin D. One such drink that can be made is Mint lassi 

Image: Pexels

Yogurt based drinks

Lassi

Image: Pexels

Lassi is a classic staple drink in India. It is made by blending curd or yogurt with milk, with some sugar for sweetness

Image: Pexels 

Herbal tea

Certain types of herbal tea like chamomile are a good source of Vitamin D. It can be enjoyed before bed to help with better sleep as well

Mushrooms are one of the few foods that contain Vitamin D. Make mushroom tea by simmering mushrooms for 20 mins and add ginger or honey for flavor

Mushroom tea

Image: Pexels 

Make this Vitamin D-rich smoothie that consists of mangoes, oranges, and vanilla yogurt

Mango smoothie

Image: Pexels

Spinach and celery smoothie

Image: Pexels

Use spinach and celery with pineapple and yogurt to make this smoothie to boost your Vitamin D

Image: Pexels 

Add a few vegetables of your choice with soy milk to make a creamy smoothie rich in Vitamin D

Basic fruit smoothie

