Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

APRIL 06, 2024

DIY Henna Hair Pack Recipe

Gather henna, lemon juice, coffee powder and water 

Basic ingredients

Image Source: Pexels

Take a bowl and mix henna with coffee powder

Mix-Mix!

Image Source: Pexels

Add water to the mixture to make it a thick paste; a texture similar to yogurt’s consistency 

Paste

Image Source: Pexels

Add lemon juice to the prepared mixture and mix it well

Last addition

Image Source: Pexels

Let the mixture rest for a few hours or even overnight 

Image Source: Pexels

Let it rest

After resting, check the consistency and give a thorough mix again

Check

Image Source: Pexels

It is important to wash your hair before applying henna so the scalp is not oily or dirty

Hair wash

Image Source: Pexels

Section your hair and apply your prepared henna paste evenly for great results and wear a shower cap to cover it

Apply

Image Source: Pexels

Wait

Image Source: Pexels

Wait for 2-3 hours for a darker Color and wash it just with water and don’t use shampoo or conditioner 

Wash your hair the next day and see the amazing results!

Shampoo

Image Source: Pexels

