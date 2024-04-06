Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 06, 2024
DIY Henna Hair Pack Recipe
Gather henna, lemon juice, coffee powder and water
Basic ingredients
Image Source: Pexels
Take a bowl and mix henna with coffee powder
Mix-Mix!
Image Source: Pexels
Add water to the mixture to make it a thick paste; a texture similar to yogurt’s consistency
Paste
Image Source: Pexels
Add lemon juice to the prepared mixture and mix it well
Last addition
Image Source: Pexels
Let the mixture rest for a few hours or even overnight
Image Source: Pexels
Let it rest
After resting, check the consistency and give a thorough mix again
Check
Image Source: Pexels
It is important to wash your hair before applying henna so the scalp is not oily or dirty
Hair wash
Image Source: Pexels
Section your hair and apply your prepared henna paste evenly for great results and wear a shower cap to cover it
Apply
Image Source: Pexels
Wait
Image Source: Pexels
Wait for 2-3 hours for a darker Color and wash it just with water and don’t use shampoo or conditioner
Wash your hair the next day and see the amazing results!
Shampoo
Image Source: Pexels
