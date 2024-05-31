Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
may 31, 2024
DIY Herbal Perfume
- Essential oils (e.g., lavender, rosemary, mint)
-Carrier oils (e.g., jojoba, sweet almond)
- Vodka or distilled water
- Fresh or dried herbs
- Glass spray bottle
Gather Your Ingredients
Image Source: Freepik
- Select herbs with scents you love
- Popular choices: lavender, rosemary, thyme, mint, and basil
Choose Your Herbs
Image Source: Freepik
- Crush or chop the herbs to release their natural oils
- Use a mortar and pestle for best results
Prepare the Herbs
Image Source: Freepik
- Combine 20-30 drops of essential oils
- Use a blend that complements your chosen herbs
Mix Essential Oils
Image Source: Freepik
- Fill the glass spray bottle halfway with vodka or distilled water
- Vodka helps preserve the perfume longer
Image Source: Freepik
Create the Base
- Add 2-3 tablespoons of carrier oil to the mixture
- Carrier oils dilute the essential oils and help them last on your skin
Add Carrier Oil
Image Source: Freepik
- Add the prepared herbs into the bottle
- Ensure the herbs are fully submerged
Infuse with Herbs
Image Source: Freepik
- Add the essential oil blend to the bottle
- Shake well to combine all ingredients
Combine and Shake
Image Source: Freepik
Let It Mature
Image Source: Freepik
- Store the bottle in a cool, dark place for 2-4 weeks
- Shake the bottle every few days to help infusion
- After the infusion period, strain out the herbs
- Transfer the perfume to a clean spray bottle and enjoy your DIY herbal scent!
Strain and Use
Image Source: Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here