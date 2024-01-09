Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

January 09, 2024

DIY home decor

Dive into the art of macramé and create a stunning wall hanging to add texture and bohemian flair to any room. Experiment with different knots and colors to match your decor

Macramé Wall Hanging

Image: Pexels

Breathe new life into old furniture with a fresh coat of paint, new hardware, or decoupage techniques. Upcycling allows you to customize pieces to suit your style while being eco-friendly

Upcycled Furniture

Image: Pexels

Install floating shelves to showcase your favorite decor items. Choose rustic wood for a farmhouse feel or sleek, minimalist designs for a modern touch

Floating Shelves

Image: Pexels

Curate a personalized gallery wall with a mix of framed photos, artwork, and decorative elements. Experiment with layouts and frame styles to create a visually engaging focal point

Gallery Wall

Image: Pexels

Bring nature indoors by crafting your own planters. Repurpose old containers, use geometric designs, or experiment with hanging planters to introduce greenery and vitality

Image: Pexels

DIY Planters

Transform your living room with DIY pillow covers. Experiment with different fabrics, patterns, and textures to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere

Customized Pillow Covers

Image: Pexels

Illuminate your space with DIY mason jar lanterns. Paint or decorate the jars, add candles or fairy lights, and create charming lighting accents for both indoor and outdoor areas

Mason Jar Lanterns

Image: Pexels

Give old mirrors a stylish makeover with paint, mosaic tiles, or even decoupage. A refreshed mirror can become a statement piece that adds depth and reflects your personal taste

Mirror Makeover

Image: Pexels

Cork Board Wall

Image: Pexels

Turn a blank wall into an organized and visually appealing space with a cork board wall. Use cork tiles to create a functional and decorative area for notes, photos, and mementos

Welcome guests with a custom doormat that reflects your personality. Use stencils, paint, or even plant your favorite herbs for a unique and inviting entrance

Personalized Doormat

Image: Pexels

