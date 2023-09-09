Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 09, 2023
DIY homemade lip balms
Add two capsules of vitamin E oil to a mix of coconut oil, honey, and half-melted beeswax for a tin of moisturizing lip balm
Beeswax and coconut lip balm
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Make your own lip balm by adding lemon essential oil to a blend of coconut oil and raspberry gelatin mix
Raspberry and lemon lip balm
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Add rose-infused oil, castor oil, and cocoa butter to a melted mix of beeswax. Pour it in a tin and place it in the fridge to set
Rose lip balm
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Melt some white beeswax pellets and stir in your cocoa powder along with some sweet almond oil and peppermint oil. It is perfect for deep hydration!
Mint and chocolate lip balm
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Essential oil lip balm
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Add mango butter to melted soy wax and blend them. Add your favorite essential oil and stir for no lumps. Pour it into a container for use
Add hemp oil, honey, and almond oil to a mix of melted beeswax, cocoa, and shea butter. Blend the ingredients and transfer them to a tin
Hemp and honey lip balm
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia instagram
Add peppermint essential oil to a fine blend of beeswax, coconut oil, and sweet almond oil. Pour it into a tube once the mixture cools down
Peppermint oil balm
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Add some lime essential oil to a mix of cocoa butter, coconut oil, beeswax, and almond oil to make a tube of your own lip balm!
Homemade lime lip balm
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Add lavender and peppermint essential oils to a mix of beeswax, coconut, and shea butter, and whisk them together. Cool it down to use later
Lavender mint lip balm
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Heat shea butter, beeswax, coconut oil, and castor oil together, and add grapefruit essential oil and mix well. Use it once it cools down
Grapefruit lip balm
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.