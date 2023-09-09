Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 09, 2023

DIY homemade lip balms

Add two capsules of vitamin E oil to a mix of coconut oil, honey, and half-melted beeswax for a tin of moisturizing lip balm

Beeswax and coconut lip balm

Make your own lip balm by adding lemon essential oil to a blend of coconut oil and raspberry gelatin mix

Raspberry and lemon lip balm 

Add rose-infused oil, castor oil, and cocoa butter to a melted mix of beeswax. Pour it in a tin and place it in the fridge to set

Rose lip balm

Melt some white beeswax pellets and stir in your cocoa powder along with some sweet almond oil and peppermint oil. It is perfect for deep hydration!

Mint and chocolate lip balm

Essential oil lip balm 

Add mango butter to melted soy wax and blend them. Add your favorite essential oil and stir for no lumps. Pour it into a container for use

Add hemp oil, honey, and almond oil to a mix of melted beeswax, cocoa, and shea butter. Blend the ingredients and transfer them to a tin 

Hemp and honey lip balm

Add peppermint essential oil to a fine blend of beeswax, coconut oil, and sweet almond oil. Pour it into a tube once the mixture cools down

Peppermint oil balm 

Add some lime essential oil to a mix of cocoa butter, coconut oil, beeswax, and almond oil to make a tube of your own lip balm! 

Homemade lime lip balm

Add lavender and peppermint essential oils to a mix of beeswax, coconut, and shea butter, and whisk them together. Cool it down to use later

Lavender mint lip balm 

Heat shea butter, beeswax, coconut oil, and castor oil together, and add grapefruit essential oil and mix well. Use it once it cools down 

Grapefruit lip balm

