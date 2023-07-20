Heading 3

DIY lip scrubs for exfoliation 

Lips often get chapped so it is necessary to take utmost care

Lip scrubs

Take a look at some of the easy DIY  Lip scrubs for exfoliation

DIY packs

Mix coffee powder, sugar and shea butter and apply for 5-7 mins and rinse it off

Shea Butter

Mix brown sugar with coconut oil and honey to form a paste. Apply for 3 mins and rinse it off

Coconut and Honey

Mint and Olive Oil

Mix 2 tsp of olive oil and sugar. Also add peppermint oil and apply for 3-5 mins and rinse it off

Sugar and Cinnamon

Add honey and cinnamon powder to sugar and mix thoroughly. Apply for 2-3 mins and take it off

Take 2 tsp sugar, 1 tsp cocoa powder and add honey. Mix them thoroughly and apply for 2-3 min and rinse it off

Cocoa and Honey

Mix coffee powder, coconut oil and sugar to form a paste. Apply for 2-3 mins and wash it off

Coffee and Coconut Oil

Honey and Coffee

Mix white sugar, coffee powder and honey to form a paste. Apply for 2-4 mins and take it off

Mix almond oil, brown sugar and orange peel powder and apply for 2-3 mins in and take it off

Orange peel

