Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 20, 2023
DIY lip scrubs for exfoliation
Lips often get chapped so it is necessary to take utmost care
Lip scrubs
Image: Pexels
Take a look at some of the easy DIY Lip scrubs for exfoliation
Image: Pexels
DIY packs
Mix coffee powder, sugar and shea butter and apply for 5-7 mins and rinse it off
Shea Butter
Image: Pexels
Mix brown sugar with coconut oil and honey to form a paste. Apply for 3 mins and rinse it off
Coconut and Honey
Image: Pexels
Mint and Olive Oil
Image: Pexels
Mix 2 tsp of olive oil and sugar. Also add peppermint oil and apply for 3-5 mins and rinse it off
Image: Pexels
Sugar and Cinnamon
Add honey and cinnamon powder to sugar and mix thoroughly. Apply for 2-3 mins and take it off
Take 2 tsp sugar, 1 tsp cocoa powder and add honey. Mix them thoroughly and apply for 2-3 min and rinse it off
Cocoa and Honey
Image: Pexels
Mix coffee powder, coconut oil and sugar to form a paste. Apply for 2-3 mins and wash it off
Image: Pexels
Coffee and Coconut Oil
Honey and Coffee
Image: Pexels
Mix white sugar, coffee powder and honey to form a paste. Apply for 2-4 mins and take it off
Image: Pexels
Mix almond oil, brown sugar and orange peel powder and apply for 2-3 mins in and take it off
Orange peel
