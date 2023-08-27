Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
AUGUST 27, 2023
DIY lip scrubs to try at home
Image: Pexels
Mix coconut oil and honey, add brown sugar to this mixture, and apply it on your lips. Rinse after 3 minutes with lukewarm water
Coconut and honey lip scrub
Mix brown sugar with raw honey, and add a few drops of lavender essential oil to this mixture. Apply this scrub to your lips and scrub well. Rinse after 3 minutes with lukewarm water
Image: Pexels
Brown sugar and honey exfoliation scrub
Mix sugar with oil, add 8-10 drops of peppermint oil, grapeseed oil, and blend. Apply the scrub to your lips and rinse after a few minutes
Image: Pexels
Mint lip scrub
Combine cinnamon powder, raw honey, and olive oil in a bowl, mix them well, and apply it using your fingertips. Rinse them off after a few minutes with warm water
Image: Pexels
Cinnamon Lip scrub
Bubblegum lip scrub
Image: Pexels
Mix sugar and olive oil in a bowl, add strawberry extract, and a few drops of your fav food color, and apply it on your lips. Exfoliate for a few minutes and rinse it after a few minutes
Image: Pexels
Coffee and honey scrub
Mix coffee grounds and honey and stir well, apply this scrub, and massage well for a minute. Leave it for a minute and rinse well
Mash the rose petals with milk to achieve a paste-like consistency. Apply the paste onto your lips and wash off with lukewarm water
Rose petals and milk scrub
Image: Pexels
Mix sugar with Vaseline, add lemon to the mixture, and scrub it onto your lips for one minute. Rinse it in lukewarm water after one minute
Lemonade lip scrub
Image: Pexels
Sea salt and sugar lip scrub
Image: Pexels
Mix sea salt, coconut oil, and 2 drops of lavender essential oil. Apply the mixture to your lips and scrub it well. Rinse after one minute
Image: Pexels
Mix shea butter and sugar till you achieve a paste-like consistency and apply generously all over your lips. Rinse with lukewarm water after one minute
Shea butter sugar scrub
