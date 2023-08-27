Heading 3

AUGUST 27, 2023

DIY lip scrubs to try at home

Image: Pexels

Mix coconut oil and honey, add brown sugar to this mixture, and apply it on your lips. Rinse after 3 minutes with lukewarm water

Coconut and honey lip scrub

Mix brown sugar with raw honey, and add a few drops of lavender essential oil to this mixture. Apply this scrub to your lips and scrub well. Rinse after 3 minutes with lukewarm water

Image: Pexels

Brown sugar and honey exfoliation scrub

Mix sugar with oil, add 8-10 drops of peppermint oil, grapeseed oil, and blend. Apply the scrub to your lips and rinse after a few minutes

Image: Pexels

Mint lip scrub

Combine cinnamon powder, raw honey, and olive oil in a bowl, mix them well, and apply it using your fingertips. Rinse them off after a few minutes with warm water

Image: Pexels

Cinnamon Lip scrub

Bubblegum lip scrub

Image: Pexels

Mix sugar and olive oil in a bowl, add strawberry extract, and a few drops of your fav food color, and apply it on your lips. Exfoliate for a few minutes and rinse it after a few minutes

Image: Pexels 

Coffee and honey scrub

Mix coffee grounds and honey and stir well, apply this scrub, and massage well for a minute. Leave it for a minute and rinse well

Mash the rose petals with milk to achieve a paste-like consistency. Apply the paste onto your lips and wash off with lukewarm water

Rose petals and milk scrub

Image: Pexels 

Mix sugar with Vaseline, add lemon to the mixture, and scrub it onto your lips for one minute. Rinse it in lukewarm water after one minute

Lemonade lip scrub

Image: Pexels

Sea salt and sugar lip scrub

Image: Pexels

Mix sea salt, coconut oil, and 2 drops of lavender essential oil. Apply the mixture to your lips and scrub it well. Rinse after one minute

Image: Pexels 

Mix shea butter and sugar till you achieve a paste-like consistency and apply generously all over your lips. Rinse with lukewarm water after one minute

Shea butter sugar scrub

