DIY manicure at home

Manicures can be done at home instead of going to the salon. Here is a step to step routine to guide you

Manicure 

Image: Pexels

Gather all the tools and supplies required: a bowl of warm water, cuticle trimmer, hand scrub, nail polish, base coat, and top coat

Image: Pexels

The tools

Remove an existing nail paint if you have, using a nail paint remover and cotton pad

Clean nails

Image: Pexels

Using a nail file shape the nail in a consistent direction and avoid damaging your nails

Nail filing

Image: Pexels

Soften nails

Image: Pexels

After filing, soak your hands in a bowl of warm water to soften the nails

Image: Pexels

Push Cuticles

Push back your cuticles with utmost care using a cuticle pusher and make sure to avoid damaging nails

Trim the nails using a nail cutter and avoid nails getting damaged or any injury

Trim

Image : Pexels

Apply a hand scrub to get rid of dead skin. After rinsing off apply a moisturizer

Image: Pexels

Exfoliation

Nail Paint

Image: Pexels

After moisturizing, apply a base coat to protect nails followed by nail paint and later a top coat

Image: Pexels

Let the nails dry and avoid doing anything that would smudge the nail paint and the manicure is done

Let It Dry

