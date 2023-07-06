Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 06, 2023
DIY manicure at home
Manicures can be done at home instead of going to the salon. Here is a step to step routine to guide you
Manicure
Image: Pexels
Gather all the tools and supplies required: a bowl of warm water, cuticle trimmer, hand scrub, nail polish, base coat, and top coat
Image: Pexels
The tools
Remove an existing nail paint if you have, using a nail paint remover and cotton pad
Clean nails
Image: Pexels
Using a nail file shape the nail in a consistent direction and avoid damaging your nails
Nail filing
Image: Pexels
Soften nails
Image: Pexels
After filing, soak your hands in a bowl of warm water to soften the nails
Image: Pexels
Push Cuticles
Push back your cuticles with utmost care using a cuticle pusher and make sure to avoid damaging nails
Trim the nails using a nail cutter and avoid nails getting damaged or any injury
Trim
Image : Pexels
Apply a hand scrub to get rid of dead skin. After rinsing off apply a moisturizer
Image: Pexels
Exfoliation
Nail Paint
Image: Pexels
After moisturizing, apply a base coat to protect nails followed by nail paint and later a top coat
Image: Pexels
Let the nails dry and avoid doing anything that would smudge the nail paint and the manicure is done
Let It Dry
