Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 20, 2024

DIY masks for oily skin

Mix ground oatmeal with honey to form a paste. Add a squeeze of lemon juice if desired. Apply to skin and leave on for 15-20 minutes 

Oatmeal and Honey Mask

Mix aloe vera gel with a few drops of tea tree oil. Apply the mixture to your face and let it sit for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with water

Aloe Vera and Tea Tree Oil Mask

Whisk one egg white with a teaspoon of lemon juice until frothy. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes 

Egg White and Lemon Mask

Mash a ripe papaya and mix it with plain yogurt to form a smooth paste. Apply to your face and leave on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water

Papaya and Yogurt Mask

Blend a ripe tomato into a smooth puree and mix it with Fuller's Earth to form a paste. Apply the mixture to your face and rinse it off with lukewarm water

Tomato and Fuller's Earth(Multani Mitti) Mask

Blend cucumber slices with fresh mint leaves to create a smooth paste. Apply the mixture to your face and rinse it off with cool water

Cucumber and Mint Mask

Mash a ripe avocado and mix it with a teaspoon of lemon juice to form a paste. Apply to your face and leave on for 15-20 minutes 

Avocado and Lemon Juice Mask

Mix turmeric powder with plain yogurt and honey (if using) to form a paste. Apply to your face and leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water

Turmeric and Yogurt Mask

Green Tea and Rice Flour Mask

Mix cooled green tea with rice flour to form a paste. Apply to your face and leave on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water

For precaution, always patch-test any new ingredients before applying them to your face, especially if you have sensitive skin

