Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 20, 2024
DIY masks for oily skin
Mix ground oatmeal with honey to form a paste. Add a squeeze of lemon juice if desired. Apply to skin and leave on for 15-20 minutes
Oatmeal and Honey Mask
Image Source: Pexels
Mix aloe vera gel with a few drops of tea tree oil. Apply the mixture to your face and let it sit for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with water
Aloe Vera and Tea Tree Oil Mask
Image Source: Pexels
Whisk one egg white with a teaspoon of lemon juice until frothy. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes
Egg White and Lemon Mask
Image Source: Pexels
Mash a ripe papaya and mix it with plain yogurt to form a smooth paste. Apply to your face and leave on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water
Papaya and Yogurt Mask
Image Source: Pexels
Blend a ripe tomato into a smooth puree and mix it with Fuller's Earth to form a paste. Apply the mixture to your face and rinse it off with lukewarm water
Image Source: Pexels
Tomato and Fuller's Earth(Multani Mitti) Mask
Blend cucumber slices with fresh mint leaves to create a smooth paste. Apply the mixture to your face and rinse it off with cool water
Cucumber and Mint Mask
Image Source: Pexels
Mash a ripe avocado and mix it with a teaspoon of lemon juice to form a paste. Apply to your face and leave on for 15-20 minutes
Avocado and Lemon Juice Mask
Image Source: Pexels
Mix turmeric powder with plain yogurt and honey (if using) to form a paste. Apply to your face and leave on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with warm water
Turmeric and Yogurt Mask
Image Source: Pexels
Green Tea and Rice Flour Mask
Image Source: Pexels
Mix cooled green tea with rice flour to form a paste. Apply to your face and leave on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water
For precaution, always patch-test any new ingredients before applying them to your face, especially if you have sensitive skin
Image Source: Pexels
